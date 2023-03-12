Eighth-graders at Healy’s Tri-Valley School conquered their fear of public speaking last week and presented their annual SED Talks.
SED stands for “Students Educating Denali.” The program, part of their English Language Arts class, is based on the popular adult TED Talks, where people offer personalized and relevant talks to a larger audience.
These talks are brief — no more than 10 minutes long. Each student chooses a subject they feel strongly about.
They learn how to research their topic using credible sources to support their arguments, and they learn about rhetorical devices like ethos and pathos. They learn how to share personal stories and humor to engage their audience.
They practice, practice, practice and get lots of feedback. Then they present those talks to a small theater filled with classmates, friends and family. Topics ranged from “Why Homework Should Be Extra Credit” to “The Importance of Friendships” and “The Negative Effect of Video Games.”
“Most importantly students learn to persevere through challenges and that they can express themselves in a powerful way,” said teacher Kassandra Mirosh, who created the SED Talk program three years ago.
Perhaps perseverance is the most important accomplishment of all, since public speaking is often ranked by surveys as the top fear for most people. Some parents told me their eighth-graders felt sick to their stomachs from stage fright the day of the presentation. Other eighth graders relished sharing their passion with the audience, and were not intimidated at all.
None of those nerves showed when each speaker got up on stage. The topics were all quite engaging as they spoke from memory, with no notes in hand. Here are just a few highlights.
Christopher Bohanan believes homework should be extra credit to reduce stress on students.
“There is a difference between excuses and reasons,” he said.
An excuse might be “A dog ate my homework.” But actual reasons students don’t have time for homework include students already spend eight hours a day at school, then participate in sports and other activities, take a long bus ride home, spend time with family and friends, eat, do chores, and then need to get a good nights sleep. That doesn’t leave a lot of time for homework.
He backed up his argument with studies that show homework doesn’t improve learning in children under high school age and studies that show children who don’t do homework are not lazy. Bohanan bookended his talk with the Humpty Dumpty rhyme and concluded: “All the king’s horses and all the king’s men didn’t give homework ever again.”
Kenobi Cordova, 14, said he realized he was addicted to video games at age 12 when he played more than 21 hours a week. “Problem gamers play 80-100 hours a week,” he said. “They experience withdrawal symptoms when they aren’t playing.”
Looking back on that period, he realizes he was exhausted, dehydrated, depressed and had lost motivation. Plus “I got chubby,” he said.
He offered solutions — choosing alternate activities, setting a time limit on how long you play video games each day, talking to family and friends, even seeking professional help.
The personal aspect included in all these talks made them very powerful.
So many people in the room could relate to Abigail Walker’s talk on “The Importance of Friends” as she relayed being homesick when she left home to go to camp for two weeks. It was her friends who helped her through that. One audience member, a mother, said she cried during this presentation.
Even if you know nothing about basketball, it was impressive hearing Isaiah Mayo’s talk “How The Best Team in NBA History Helped Fuel My Passion.” The team, by the way, is the Boston Celtics and he knew each and every one of the team statistics.
He talked about his early fervor for the game. Now he is in eight grade, playing with the high school basketball team, and heads to state competition next weekend. His passion continues.
It is no surprise that Faith Mudge loves music. Both of her parents are music teachers.
“Music has been my passion since the day I was born,” she said.
She is 14 years old and has already studied four years of piano, xylophone, a year of tuba, and 10 years of drumming.
Her SED talk focused on “The Importance of Music” on one’s mental and physical health.
From the time she was born until the year 2020, Selena Reifler lived in three different places every year — Denali, New Hampshire and Mexico. Her SED talk “The Importance of Positive Social Development” shared how that seasonal lifestyle affected her when the family decided to stay at Denali full-time three years ago.
“I was completely overwhelmed,” she said. “Sarcasm constantly confused me.”
What she missed in her homeschool education, she said, was “Socialization 101: How To Be A Human.” Social development, she said, is just as important as mental and physical development.
Students had time to reflect on their speeches after the presentation.
“Walking onto the stage was the scariest part,” wrote Emma Frisbie, whose SED Talk was “Applying a Bit of Humility to Your Life.” “Presenting didn’t even seem scary after the first sentence. I think the thought of presenting in front of people is scarier than it actually is.”
Practice and feedback helped Piper Scoles hone her SED Talk “The Benefits of Travel.”
“I have learned so much about confidence and public speaking,” she said. “I didn’t even know where to start at first, with speaking, but now it’s more natural.”
Teacher Kassandra Mirosh said she was proud of the student presentations.
“Their personalities shined through and they gained confidence and proficiency in public speaking, which is ranked as the number one fear in the world,” she said. “It is my hope that they learned that practice and hard work pay off and that they are capable of doing difficult things.”
Every one of these SED Talks could be a story in itself. Here was the lineup:
1. “The Importance of Friendships” by Abigail Walker
2. “Don’t Hate Tua…Or Anyone Else” by Quincy Hjorth
3. “Applying a Bit of Humility to Your Life” by Emma Frisbie
4. “The Benefits of Archery” by Kole Lucas
5. “The Benefits of Travel” by Piper Scoles
6. “The Negative Effect of Video Games” by Kenobi Cordova
7. “Dangerous Trends” by Silas Hamm
8. “Why Homework Should be Extra Credit” by Christopher Bohanan
9. “The Best Team In NBA History Helped Fuel My Passion” by Isaiah Mayo
10. “The Importance of Music” by Faith Mudge
11. “The Importance of Positive Social Development” by Selena Reifler
SED Talks was recorded and can be viewed on the Denali Borough School District website at www.dbsd.org.