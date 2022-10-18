Students candidate forum

These are most of the Tri-Valley High School government students, who will lead the national candidate forums Oct. 24 and Oct. 25, and government teacher Daryl Frisbie. Tri-Valley School

 Tri-Valley School

United States Senate and House candidates will travel to Healy Oct. 24 and Oct. 25 to participate in a student-led candidate forum at Tri-Valley High School.

U.S. Senate candidates Kelly Tshibaka (R) and Pat Chesbro (D) confirmed their attendance for Monday, Oct. 24. Lisa Murkowski’s (R) office told students her schedule is too full to attend. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, U.S. House candidates Mary Peltola (D), Chris Bye (L) and Nick Begich (R) confirmed their attendance. As of Monday, Sarah Palin (R) had not responded to the invitation.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.