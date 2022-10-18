United States Senate and House candidates will travel to Healy Oct. 24 and Oct. 25 to participate in a student-led candidate forum at Tri-Valley High School.
U.S. Senate candidates Kelly Tshibaka (R) and Pat Chesbro (D) confirmed their attendance for Monday, Oct. 24. Lisa Murkowski’s (R) office told students her schedule is too full to attend. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, U.S. House candidates Mary Peltola (D), Chris Bye (L) and Nick Begich (R) confirmed their attendance. As of Monday, Sarah Palin (R) had not responded to the invitation.
The candidate forum will be livestreamed, but the web address was not immediately available.
The Tri-Valley High School government class has hosted candidate forums over the years, but this is the first one in a long time. Students hatched the idea.
“During a recent class discussion students expressed their frustration that most voters cast their vote without an opportunity to hear answers to issues beyond the talking points and campaign ads,” said TVS government teacher Daryl Frisbie. “Their solution to this frustration is to host these forums.”
Here’s what some of the students said about why they want to host the forum.
• “To get a better look at the individuals hoping to represent us in person, instead of relying on ads and the media,” said student Jack Wahlin.
• “In this world of online blathering and falsehoods, it would be nice to know what exactly we are getting and whether there are any candidates who can truly represent us and protect our liberties,” said student Pete DeMers.
• Student Keyen Frisbie said he believes the forum will benefit all voters in the community. “These elected officials will be representing me during some of the most important years of my life,” he said. “I want those voting for them to be informed.”
Candidates will be asked 12 questions. Six questions will be generated by students in the government class. Six more will be solicited from local communities. Local communities in the Denali Borough include the city of Anderson, Healy, McKinley Village and Cantwell. Students will vet all community questions and choose the final six questions.
A panel of three students will ask the questions and one student will guide forum procedure.
“It’s a close race and I think social media/news media will allow for a large audience regardless of where a forum is held,” Daryl Frisbie said.
Candidates will have to travel to the rural community of Healy, 110 miles south of Fairbanks.
Frisbie said he is not surprised candidates responded positively to attending a student-led forum, in a rural community.
“I also think students wanting to be engaged in the process has to ground a candidate,” he said. “With all the chaos of a campaign, a request from youth must bring some reflection on what truly is important.”
Student Paige Scoles provided this perspective: “Hosting a forum will provide high school students with a chance to ask questions to the candidates and to gain a better understanding of who we want to elect to office when we are able to vote,” she said. “Hosting a forum will promote strong and confident voters instead of promoting a new generation of uneducated voters.”
