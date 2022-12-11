Every parent volunteers to help throughout the school year at Discovery Peak Charter School in North Pole.
Artist and local mother Juliana Miller used her talent to create a special project that will raise money for the local Parent Teacher Association (PTA).
The mother of two, Miller operates www.blobbify.com and creates custom illustrations for books written by others and by herself. She is a longtime graphic artist.
Miller put her skills to use working with young students to help them illustrate a book about their school mascot having fun during the winter.
Working in conjunction with students from kindergarten and grades 2, 3, and 6, she helped kids use artwork to answer the question: “What do we do for fun in the winter?”
The mascot of Discovery Peak Charter School is the Discovery Peak Dinosaur, so the book focuses on pictures of dinosaurs having fun during an Alaska winter.
Miller said she even posted the question on a local Facebook page and got “all kinds of responses.”
“I took those ideas and prompted some conversations with students,” she said. “We got a lot of good ideas once we got our little group established.”
The kids all practiced drawing dinosaurs, but in the end, Miller created coloring pages, based on ideas from the students, who then colored the pages. The young artists used their choice of crayons, markers, colored pencils and water color paints.
“So the school actually has two books,” she said. “One is a coloring book and the other is a book called “Discovery Dino Winter Fun.”
There are pages showing dinosaurs snowmachining, making snow angels, catching snowflakes, watching northern lights and enjoying a bonfire.
Another local mother, Emily Gracik, showed me the page she thinks her second-grader colored. It is a depiction of a T-Rex making a cardboard fort.
“I think this is him,” she said. “I recognize his handwriting.”
Some students created winter stories to go with their pictures. One story accompanied a picture of a dinosaur snowboarding as a snowball whizzes toward his head.
“Maverick the dinosaur likes to go snowboarding when it’s snowing out. He likes to go boarding because he likes to crash in the snow. When he loses control, he becomes a big snowball.
“Snowboarding is awesome because he gets to take rides in the ski lift and drops to go snowboarding. When his friends come over, Maverick likes to go snowboarding while having a snowball fight, until he gets a snowball in the face.”
The coloring book is $10 and the winter fun book is $15. Proceeds will be used by the PTA to fund student explorations and various student activities.
Books can be pre-ordered at the school office at 2880 Hurst Road in North Pole. Call the office at 907-488-0136.