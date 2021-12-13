Local students have a new way to acquire a public library card.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Public Libraries announced a new partnership with Fairbanks North Star Borough public schools, to allow parents to opt-in electronically when they use PowerSchool.
PowerSchool is a web-based student information system that provides parents, students and teachers a way to communicate online. PowerSchool can be accessed anywhere there is internet.
This new digital card is called START, or Student Access in Real Time. Borough Mayor Bryce Ward and School Superintendent Karen Melin signed the cooperative agreement last week at Noel Wien Library.
Each fall, parents will have the option to opt-in via PowerSchool for their student to receive a new START card. START cardholders will have immediate access to digital resources available in the library during the school year and the following summer, to assist with summer reading. Students can check out up to three items at a time. The START card must be renewed each year.
Students who already have a regular library card, won’t need this new card. But if a busy family doesn’t have time to come into the library and sign up for children to receive cards, this is an easy option.
The goal is to make it easy for parents to expand their student’s access to educational resources.
“We are super excited to work with our partners at the school district on this,” said FNSB Library Director Melissa Harter. “Teachers were the impetus for this project, as they were looking for ways that their students could use public library resources to supplement the offerings of the school libraries. “
“We are all hoping it proves of great benefit to all students,” she added.
All borough residents are eligible to sign up for a free FNSB Library Card. The card gives access to digital and printed material. The FNSB libraries contain about 350,000 books, audio and visual items. Because FNSB is a member of the Alaska Library Consortium, cardholders also have access to more than 5 million additional items statewide. That includes more than 80 databases and digital access to more than 500,000 e-books, audiobooks, movies and music via Overdrive and Hoopla.
Students with START cards will be able to use all these resources.