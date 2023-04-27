Bug is a therapy dog with Companions Inc. This week, owner Sarah McConnell brought Bug to the Rasmuson Library to offer stress relief to students at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. From left to right, students Alex Armstrong, Jeks McCormick, James Berryman, Grace Lecour and Seqininnguaq Poulsen all appreciated Bug’s visit.
Companions Inc sponsors Pet Awareness Day from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 at the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds. This family-friendly event is a major fundraiser for the group, which provides therapy dogs throughout the community. There will be lots of pet information, vendor, a silent auction and Canine Good Citizen testing.