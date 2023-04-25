If you placed a bet on when the Nenana Ice Classic tripod will fall and the ice goes out on the Tanana River, you’ll want to hear this.

Three different groups of student citizen scientists meeting in Fairbanks early this week gave their best guesses on when the Tanana River ice will break up. Their predictions are May 8, May 12 and May 16. The guesses were part of an Ice Jam Challenge, and to be fair, the young scientists probably didn’t have all the information they needed to make a reliable prediction. But it is clear that winter is hanging on in 2023.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.