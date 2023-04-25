If you placed a bet on when the Nenana Ice Classic tripod will fall and the ice goes out on the Tanana River, you’ll want to hear this.
Three different groups of student citizen scientists meeting in Fairbanks early this week gave their best guesses on when the Tanana River ice will break up. Their predictions are May 8, May 12 and May 16. The guesses were part of an Ice Jam Challenge, and to be fair, the young scientists probably didn’t have all the information they needed to make a reliable prediction. But it is clear that winter is hanging on in 2023.
The Ice Jam Challenge was just one session during a day of hands-on workshops, project presentations and collaborative meetings of students from all over the state and from Montana and Washington. They gathered at Wedgewood Resort for the 2023 Global Northwest (US) Regional Student Research Symposium.
Alaska students attended from CyberLynx, Anne Wien Elementary, Salcha Elementary, McGrath School, Sidney Huntington Elementary School in Galena, False Pass School, Effie Kokrine Charter School, Bethel Regional High School, Metlakatla Homeschool, Ben Eielson/BEST High School, Eagle Community School, Palmer High School, Tok School, West Valley High School, Galena City School District, John Fredson School, Jack Egnaty Sr. School and Upstream Learning in Glennallen.
The group from Eagle had a tough time getting to Fairbanks. The Taylor Highway closed because of snow and they ended up flying in a small plane, renting a car at the airport, zooming through a fast food drive-thru and finally hitting the conference — just in time to present their science project. Each citizen science group presented a poster, detailing the steps taken during their scientific inquiry.
The three young citizen scientists from Eagle — Shian Scott, and Genevieve and Grace Muldoon — shared the project “Studying Yukon River Ice Thickness Correlation to Thermal versus Dynamic Breakup.” The trio used freeze-up and breakup data from as far back as 1898. They wondered if ice thickness and temperatures contribute to when and how the river breaks up.
This was the first year drilling through the ice that they never hit water, discovering the ice was 5 to 6 feet deep. They compared their measurements with previous years, including years when Eagle suffered devastating flooding. Their conclusion: “The data supports the theory that thicker ice and colder temperatures lead to a more dynamic breakup.” Their research does not bode well for breakup in 2023.
Students from Bethel Regional High School studied “The Effects of Global Climate Change on Winter Travel in the Bethel Region.” One aspect of their study, besides actually taking ice and snow measurements, was to interview elders.
“They found out how winters were when they were kids,” said George Feind, their high school science teacher.
This specific project came about, in part, because of bad flooding Bethel experienced last spring and fall.
“They noticed that so they wanted to find out why,” Feind added. “All that tied into being a citizen scientist.”
The citizen scientists also recruited middle schoolers to create ice safety posters, that were displayed in elementary school throughout Bethel. The safety posters focus on the three S’s: Stop, Say Safe and Stay Off the Ice.
On Tuesday, the students will spend the day at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and learn about life as a college student.
Hosts of this two-day conference include University of Alaska Fairbanks Association of Interior Native Educators, Fresh Eyes on Ice project and Arctic and Earth SIGNs project.