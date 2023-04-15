Three student musicians from Fairbanks will take the stage at UAF’s Davis Concert Hall tonight when Fairbanks Concert Association presents the Emmet Cohen Trio with jazz vocalist Cyrille Aimee.
Those student musicians are Daniel Cheney, a sophomore from Lathrop High School who plays piano; Seth Burk, a senior from Hutchison High School who plays trumpet; and Adlee Demientieff, a sophomore from West Valley High School who plays electric bass and upright bass.
All three, along with other student and community jazz musicians, met the jazz trio at a special outreach session at Lathrop High School on Friday. The trio includes pianist Emmet Cohen, bass player Philip Norris and drummer John Lumpkin II. The professional musicians answered questions, offered advice and even jammed a bit with the students. They fielded queries about how to focus mentally on the music and how to listen and anticipate where fellow musicians are going musically when playing together.
For the three student musicians who will play their instruments on stage, the reality of performing in public with the Emmet Cohen Jazz Trio was just starting to sink in.
“I was like, oh my gosh, I’ve seen them on YouTube before,” said Adlee Demientieff. “Then the realization set in and I thought, those guys are really cool and I get to play with them. It’s a lifetime opportunity.”
Trumpet player Seth Burk plays for West Valley High School. He said he is very grateful his high school music teacher made this performance possible. He graduates high school this year and is headed to music school in New Jersey, where he will study the trumpet further.
“You don’t get too many opportunities like this in Fairbanks, Alaska,” he said.
Daniel Cheney has been playing piano since kindergarten, but he said he didn’t start taking it seriously until he was 12 or 13 years old. Now he loves playing the piano and he loves playing jazz.
“Music is just like one of the best ways humanity has created to express itself,” he said. “Jazz is one of the more unique ways to express yourself. So much of it is emotion. So much of it is straight from the soul and really cool.”
He also plays trombone, drums and guitar.
For Adlee Demientieff, jazz is a way for him to calm his constantly churning brain.
“Jazz is just so free. When I play music my mind is very telescoped in. The fire in my brain is just like … .” He made a grand calming gesture with one arm.
“It allows you to think,” he said.
Those three and other student and community jazz musicians had plenty of questions for the Emmet Cohen Trio musicians. Their performance is the second in the three-part Bill Stroecker Jazz Festival, hosted by Fairbanks Concert Association. Their concert is tonight at Davis Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m.
The three will also play with the Fairbanks Community Jazz Band at 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts. The performance doubles as a community outreach and fundraiser for FCA’s education programs. Tickets are $10 at the door and helps fund activities that include all-ages school concerts and workshops with FCA artists.
Tickets are available at the door for each performance.
