Stevie’s Place is a safe haven in Fairbanks for Interior Alaska children who encounter violence. It helps 400-500 children every year, from Fairbanks all the way to the North Slope.

“Yes, it’s bad this is happening, but we are helping,” said Executive Director Leigh Bolin of the Resource Center for Parents and Children (RCPC).

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.