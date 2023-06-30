Stevie’s Place is a safe haven in Fairbanks for Interior Alaska children who encounter violence. It helps 400-500 children every year, from Fairbanks all the way to the North Slope.
“Yes, it’s bad this is happening, but we are helping,” said Executive Director Leigh Bolin of the Resource Center for Parents and Children (RCPC).
Stevie’s Place operates under the umbrella of RCPC and is now nationally accredited through the National Children’s Alliance. That means the Fairbanks agency meets national standards. This is significant for a small organization that has the largest service area in the country.
Stevie’s Place Child Advocacy Center (CAC) is a child-friendly, neutral setting that provides children who may have experienced maltreatment and their nonoffending family members support and advocacy during investigations.
Advocates work closely with law enforcement, child protection and forensic medical services when there are allegations of child sexual abuse, serious physical abuse or when a child may have witnessed a violent crime. When child abuse is suspected, Stevie’s Place provides forensic services to children under the age of 18, who live in the Fairbanks North Star Borough and surrounding villages of Interior Alaska.
In 2023, Stevie’s Place received the Victims for Justice Outstanding Services to Victims in Alaska by Organization Award.
National accreditation was a longtime goal, achieved after several years of concerted effort. The accreditation means the group “is abiding by practices nationally set across the whole country,” Bolin said. Accreditation allows them access to some new funding streams and also means they can work with the Federal Bureau of Investigations if necessary.
The national accreditation team visited Stevie’s Place last November, meeting with RCPC staff members, Alaska State Troopers, the district attorney, interviewers, therapists and others involved in the care of these children in need.
Official approval came in January 2023. The official plaque arrived only recently and RCPC is happy to show it off. There are 16 child advocacy centers in Alaska and Stevie’s Place is the eighth center to gain accreditation.
The group recently added an outreach position, filled by Linda Sato of Tanana. Sato provides education in hopes of preventing future child traumas.
“It’s important to me, if we’re going to do outreach, that it be someone who knows where they are going and how to interact with people there,” Bolin said.
Sato’s first visit was to her hometown of Tanana.
“We are a one-stop shop,” Bolin added. “We offer comprehensive care for kids who have things happen to them.”
