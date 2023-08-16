Commemorative pin

Every veteran who attends Stand Down on Saturday at Pioneer Park will receive this special commemorative pin.

There’s a reason that veterans sometimes line up hours in advance of the annual Stand Down event at Pioneer Park in Fairbanks. The gathering is a chance to not only learn information important to veterans but also to reconnect and socialize with other veterans.

Saturday is the 25th anniversary of the Fairbanks Stand Down, and about 400 local veterans are expected to attend. Doors open at the Civic Center at Pioneer Park at 8 a.m. with the event lasting until 3 p.m.

