There’s a reason that veterans sometimes line up hours in advance of the annual Stand Down event at Pioneer Park in Fairbanks. The gathering is a chance to not only learn information important to veterans but also to reconnect and socialize with other veterans.
Saturday is the 25th anniversary of the Fairbanks Stand Down, and about 400 local veterans are expected to attend. Doors open at the Civic Center at Pioneer Park at 8 a.m. with the event lasting until 3 p.m.
“Not every state does this, but Fairbanks has been doing it for at least 25 years,” said Brad Bunnell, outreach coordinator for the Fairbanks Vet Center. He said he is honored to participate.
“I feel, personally, if we’d never done this, a whole lot of veterans would be out there suffering,” Bunnell said. “This is a great opportunity to come together and get this done.”
Breakfast and lunch are free for vets on Saturday.
“Every year, we get tables of vets and all of a sudden you’ll hear a big ‘ole roar of laughter,” said co-chair Candi Kuck. “That’s what makes me happy.”
One organizer described it as a day-long reunion.
Sometimes the reconnections are emotional as well.
“I’ve seen it,” Bunnell said. “There’s a lot of cheers, a lot of hugging, it’s so nice. You have to turn away and wipe your tears, it’s wonderful.”
Many veterans who come need some of the help that is offered. But many veterans also come just to socialize. They are all welcome. They just have to show some sort of veteran identification at the door.
More than 200 volunteers from Eielson Air Force Base and the local community help make this event happen every year. There is no one organization that sponsors this every year — just a conglomeration of volunteers who want to let veterans know they are appreciated. Stand Down is a total volunteer effort, a way for the community to show that they value the contribution members of the military have made.
Local businesses, agencies, and other organizations donate money for the event ,but also for followup medical dental and optical treatment for veterans. Fifty different organizations and businesses provide door prizes that will be handed out throughout the day.
There is free medical, dental and optical screening and thanks to those generous donors, there are funds for follow-up medical, dental and optical work for vets. Veterans can also learn about housing, employment, VA benefits, nutritional information, diabetes, mental health. Free haircuts are provided. Acupuncture, massage and a chiropractor will also be available.
Clothing will be distributed to homeless veterans, but the day-long event does not focus only on homeless veterans.
This year, in honor of the 25th anniversary of Stand Down, the Vernon Nash Antique Car Club will present a display of their vehicles. The Combat Veteran Motorcycle Club will also display their motorcycles and present the Battlefield Cross Ceremony, honoring those killed in combat. Also, Members of The Red Hackle Pipe Band plan to perform.
Chief Master Sgt. Phil Newton of the 168th Wing at Eielson Air Force Base has been involved with Stand Down for the past 20 years and helps coordinate volunteer efforts from Eielson for Saturday’s event.
That includes medical doctors and dentists to provide medical screening and care; Eielson’s Force Support Squadron to cook free breakfast, and helping out wherever needed.
“There are people from all over the place,” Newton said.
To commemorate the 25th anniversary here in Fairbanks. Candi Kuch created a 25th anniversary lapel pin, which will be handed out to all veterans who attend. The red white and blue coin says: “25 Years, STAND DOWN, Serving Those Who Served, 2023 Fairbanks Alaska”