The winner of the Tri-Valley School Spelling Bee is Selena Reifler, who spelled the winning word, “invigorating.” The annual spelling bee went for 15 rounds when it was held earlier this month.
Runners up were Rita Jacobs and Owen Jusczak, who now advance to the Interior Alaska Spelling Bee in February. Spelling participants included Alice Vaughn, Sashko Carder, CSea Coleman, Ruby Jacobs, Sierra Bohanan, Nash Kindt, Shylah Pitt, Tegan Concannon, Logyn Randall, Rita Jacobs, Christopher Bohanan, Piper Scoles, Selena Reifler, Bella Concannon, Owen Jusczak, and Taylor Eddington. Additional awards included Best Sportsmanship Award: Tegan Concannon; Poise Award: CSea Coleman, Sashko Carder, and Shylah Pitt; Best Enunciation of Letters Award: Ruby Jacobs; Camaraderie Award: Selena Reifler; and Spirit Award: Nash Kindt.
Amanda Austin served as the pronouncer. Judges included Paula Newton, Brenda Ebel and former spelling champion Danika Hamm.
Masks remain
The mask/no mask debate continued at the Denali Borough School Board meeting this month. A 5-4 vote by the board ensured that masks will remain required, not optional, for students and staff at Denali Borough schools.
The school board also implemented a new test-to-stay program, which will allow students in close contact with a positive covid case to test each day, and remain in class as long as those tests are negative. That passed unanimously.
Both issues will be revisited in January.
Superintendent Dan Polta told the board that despite a handful of positive covid cases in the school — both staff members and students — there was no evidence that the cases were transmitted in school. Still, entire classes of grades 1, 3 and 4 had to quarantine at one point, due to positive covid cases in those classes.
Over a period of several months, the board has voted to require masks, make masks optional and then require them again. The board continues to receive many comments from the public both for and against mask wearing.
With covid vaccinations now offered to young people, the mask issue will be considered again after the community gets an opportunity to take advantage of getting children vaccinated.
Neighbor-to-neighbor
The Denali Borough’s neighbor-to-neighbor holiday food drive is underway for local families in need.
Families can be nominated to receive a food box by calling 907 978-1484 or emailing denalineighbors@gmail.com. Families with children also receive toys for Christmas.
Angel Trees will go up on Nov. 24 at Three Bears Grocery and Clear Sky Lodge Bar & Grill. Local residents are invited to choose an angel ornament for a child between the ages of newborn to 18, buy a gift for that child and then drop it off at a special collection box at the same location, no later than Dec. 13. Angel Tree questions? Call Kami at 907 460-0847 or Tina at 907 683-1253.
Neighbor to Neighbor is a local non-profit organization committed to helping neighbors who find themselves in need. Anyone can help by donating financially, helping with the food or toy drive or by volunteering. The goal is make sure no one goes hungry and no child is without a gift during the holidays. Donations are always helpful to provide perishable food items. The food boxes include meat, milk, cheese, eggs, fresh fruit and vegetables.
The program helps about 60 or 70 families every year. This year, boxes will be distributed on Dec. 16.
More information at www.denalineighbors.org or Neighbor to Neighbor Holiday Food Drive 2021 Facebook page.
Regional Champs: Congratulations to the Tri-Valley Warrior Volleyball Team, which won the regional championship and is now headed to state competition.