Are there cookies in space? Is it fun to be in the U.S.Space Force?
These are important questions asked by third-graders in Marci Ward’s class at Immaculate Conception School. Luckily they got answers from an expert — Dangelo Cloud, a U.S. Space Force guardian.
He spoke with the class online from his workplace in Colorado. The call, along with outreach to classes in all 50 states, is part of an effort to celebrate the Space Force’s two-year anniversary. U.S. Space Force is a new branch of the military.
“We are spreading the word,” he told the group. “To let you guys know about this branch of the military. We are just out there to help and defend space.”
Cloud, who is from Kenai, works on cyber defense for the nation’s missile warning system.
“I protect anything we need to support satellites,” he said.
Computers talk in a technical language filled with slashes and lines, called binary.
“My job is to sit there and look at the binary and make sure nobody is trying to put the 1s and the 0s where they shouldn’t be,” he said.
Students learned the importance of satellites. A collection of 31 satellites owned by the U.S. government and operated by U.S. Space Force allow use of the Global Positioning System (GPS).
“GPS helps us with navigation, Google maps,” Cloud pointed out.
In 2018, satellites helped with fighting wildfires by pinpointing hot spots and potentially dangerous flare ups. Satellites can detect tiny movement of Earth’s surface from space, and thus predict geologic activity.
Recently, Space Force coordinated an effort to launch a rocket at a meteor heading near Earth, an attempt to see if a rocket could change the meteor’s trajectory. This could come in handy if a meteor were ever on a collision course with Earth.
“Space is very important at the moment,” he said. “If you want to do anything with space, STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) is important for your future. You guys are our future.”
These students had plenty of questions about space.
How much science do you see in space?
“There is a lot of science. Really, it’s a lot of math, a lot of technology, a lot of science. “
What is the funnest thing you do?
“Definitely programs like this, trying to get the word out to you and other schools around the world. It’s cool to build a brand new branch of military from scratch.”
How much fuel does a rocket need to go into space?
“A lot of fuel. More than in your car.”
Why did we build satellites?
“Satellites are very important for getting a closer look at other planets. Also America looks at satellites for defense, to always see what is going on in the world.”
And, by the way, there are cookies in space. Astronauts eat them
Cloud also confirmed that it is fun working for the U.S. Space Force. Many future projects won’t happen immediately. But someday, he said, maybe a Fairbanks student will help build a base on the moon.