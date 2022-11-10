Richard Hammond was one of the winning candidates in the Denali Borough election Tuesday. In fact, he won twice.
He was elected as a new member of the Denali Borough Assembly. He was also reelected to the Anderson City Council, where he has served for the past two years.
There is no reason he can’t serve on both boards, according to both the Anderson city clerk and the Denali Borough clerk. Hammond hasn’t been reached yet for comment.
“There is no prohibition of a City Council member also serving on the Borough Assembly,” said Denali Mayor Clay Walker. “In fact, the borough welcomes a closer connection with the city of Anderson.”
There were no contested races on this week’s local ballot. Reelected to the Denali Borough Assembly were Tallon Shreeve, Lisa Miner and Jeffrey Stenger with Hammond the newest member.
Two new members join the Denali School Board: Lauren Bruns and Kristine Shreeve.
Denali Borough voters chose to reduce the size of governing boards in the Denali Borough, from nine seats to seven seats. Proposition 1 passed, 266-203.
Voters also chose to reduce the size of the Denali Borough Planning Commission to at least five members, at large, instead of nine members. Proposition 2 passed 284-190.
“It does look like the people favored the seven member bodies redistricting plan and a reduction in the composition of the nine-member planning commission,” the mayor said. “With a small population, we have struggled to fill all of those 27 seats. If the preliminary results hold, the long-term health and functionality of the borough’s elected and appointed bodies will benefit from the peoples’ direction provided at this election.”
The first proposition gave voters two choices: keep the current nine-member boards representing five districts or reduce boards to seven members representing five districts.
The second proposition proposed to change the borough’s charter language that currently required the Denali Borough Planning Commission consist of nine members.
“This has been the most difficult board to fill all the seats, the mayor said. “Currently there are two vacancies, one in the southern district and one in the northern district.”
There are currently nine seats on the Denali Borough Assembly, the Denali School Board and the Denali Planning Commission. It is not unusual for seats to remain unfilled throughout the year.
