I Voted Stickers.jpg

I Voted stickers were created by Alaska students. Kris Capps

Richard Hammond was one of the winning candidates in the Denali Borough election Tuesday. In fact, he won twice.

He was elected as a new member of the Denali Borough Assembly. He was also reelected to the Anderson City Council, where he has served for the past two years.

