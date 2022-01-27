Small businesses can make big things happen.
That’s why Date-Line Digital Printing is launching a small business canned food drive supporting the Fairbanks Community Food Bank during February.
“Not every small business can write a $10,000 sponsorship check,” said Geoff Welch of Date-Line. “But each of us make really important contributions to the fabric of Fairbanks, and I’d really like to reinforce the value these smaller enterprises contribute by symbolically inviting each of them to make a small contribution that makes a big impact.”
If just 100 small businesses each contribute 15 cans of food during February, that would mean 1,500 cans of food will go to a worthy cause — helping feed Fairbanksans in need. Of course, Welch is pretty sure generous Fairbanksans can far surpass that initial goal.
“I think we could really blow the lid off that number,” he said.
You can follow progress of this canned food drive on the Date-Line Digital Printing Facebook page, where donors will be acknowledged and thanked throughout the month.
Cans can be dropped off at Date-Line, 3677 College Road #2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information call 907-479-3831.
Scholarships offered
The Fairbanks Retired Teachers Association is offering three $2,000 scholarships for the 2021-22 school year. That’s an increase of $500 over last year’s scholarships.
Applications must be postmarked by March 15. Scholarships application packets are available at akfrta.weebly.com/packets.html.
The $2,500 Don DeWitt Scholarship is also available through the Alaska Community Foundation. Don DeWitt was a longtime math teacher at Lathrop and West Valley high schools. He was a member of the Fairbanks Retired Teachers Association, and the scholarship was initially administered by FRTA. It moved to the Alaska Community Foundation when he died.
This scholarship application must be postmarked by March 17. Details are online at alaskacf.org/blog/funds/don-dewitt-scholarship-fund.
Rasmuson applications
Attention Interior Alaska artists. It’s time to apply for the Rasmuson Individual Artist Awards.
These competitive grant awards for Alaska artists include 25 Project Awards at $7,500 each and 10 Fellowships at $18,000 each. Both emerging and mature artists, and those in mid-career, are encouraged to apply.
These awards are designed to provide artists living and working in Alaska the resources to concentrate and reflect on their work, to immerse themselves in a creative endeavor and to experiment, explore and develop their artistry more fully. The hope is that these projects “will result in substantial contributions to Alaska’s culture, the vibrancy of our communities and to art itself,” according to the Rasmuson Foundation.
These are open to individual artists, groups and collaborations.
Artistic disciplines for project awards include media arts, multidiscipline, music composition, new genre, presentation/interpretation/visual arts, choreography, crafts, folk and traditional arts, literary arts/scriptworks and performance arts. Fellowships focus on different disciplines on different years.
Online applications are due March 1. Paper applications must be delivered or postmarked by Feb. 14. Go to Rasmuson.org/iaa for more information and email arts@rasmuson.org or call 907 297-2700 for assistance.
A couple of workshops are scheduled to help with this process. Fairbanks Arts Association will co-host a virtual workshop and informational session 5:30 p.m. today with the Rasmuson Foundation to help Fairbanks-area artists prepare their 2022 applications.
The Rasmuson Foundation will also host a virtual, statewide meeting and workshop focusing on this grant opportunity at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 2.
Artists statewide are invited to attend either of these workshops.