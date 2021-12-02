When vandals broke a window at a downtown business last week, it didn’t break the spirit of owner Rachel Kittelman. But it came close.
It has been a rough month for the owner of the dog grooming business called Groomer Haz It at 541 Ninth Ave. She is recovering from a recent miscarriage. That, coupled with the routine stress of running a small business, especially during Covid, has not made life easy this month.
Last week, in the middle of the night, someone threw a rock through one of her shop windows. Temperatures outside hovered at 15 degrees below zero.
“Thankfully, none of my pipes burst and there was only minimal damage done to the equipment in the self-serve dog wash,” she said. “However, we can’t really afford this right now.”
She will have to shut down the self-serve wash area until the window can be fixed. Although the window space is boarded over, it is still a little chilly in there. She will lose future revenue, in addition to the cost of all the fuel that was used before the broken window was discovered. Kittelman also realized she needs to update her security system, which failed to automatically notify police when the incident occurred, she said.
Vandals also broke through the back door of the shop. She now plans to tighten security and add cameras to record any future incursions.
“I want to prevent this from happening to me or one of my neighbors,” she said.
At the urging of her clients, she opened a GoFundMe account, which has raised about $330 so far to help with expenses. That brought more disparaging comments from strangers. On the other hand, clients and other community members offered help and support.
“I’m just so thankful,” she said. “Not only do I have great clients, but our community is so great too.”
People she doesn’t know have been stopping in, saying they heard what happened, and offering to help.
“This is such a great community,” Kittelman said. “I’m just really thankful we really do have the Golden Heart city.”
According to Kittelman, vandals hit several businesses downtown recently, breaking windows. She plans to repair and re-open.
“I’ve been in business for almost four years now,” she said.
A longtime member of FFA (Future Farmers of America), she always wanted to be a professional sheep shearer. But life took her in a different direction and she is totally happy running her own dog grooming business.
“I just love animals,” she said. “Especially dogs.”
Gingerbread houses
Families can work together to create their own gingerbread house decoration from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at the North Pole Grange.
Cost is $50 per family. That includes a homemade gingerbread house kit, gingerbread cookies to decorate, assorted frostings and access to a table full of assorted candy decorations.
Call Jennifer Hughes at 907-590-4780 to reserve a spot. It’s limited to 15 families. Hughes is the owner of Fernwood Food Safety and is a Servsafe certified instructor and proctor.
“All supplies are included,” Hughes said. “Just bring your children and a cookie sheet to bring home your creation.”
Noel Wien
Celebrate the art collections of Noel Wien Library at a special Winter Open House First Friday from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3. The celebration includes a community-decorated tree display, self-guided art tours, music by the West Valley High School Jazz Band, and Berry Mural talks at 4:15 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Recycled art
Recycle artist Pat Moodie continues her tradition of recycling items into holiday cheer at a First Friday event for Green Star. Moodie and disassembly expert Dan Bates are the featured artists. The opening reception is 5-7 p.m. at the Green Star Warehouse, 1101 Well St.
Bates creates jewelry from parts found in recycled computers and computer hard drives. Moodie uses parts/pieces of computers, TVs, monitors, and other electronics to create floral table lamps.