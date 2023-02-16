Sisters battled for the top spot at the Tri-Valley School Spelling Bee this month in Healy.
It finally came down to Ruby Jacobs, a fifth grader, and her sister Rita Jacobs, a seventh-grader. One by one, they stepped to the front of the room, faced the judge and carefully spelled words like “beyond,” “kneeling,” “bruise,” “exciting,” “actually” and “balm.” The spelling bee was for grades 3-8.
At round 12, Rita misspelled the word “donkeys.” Ruby stepped up and correctly spelled the word “purchase,” along with the championship word, “orca.”
The contest ended when the principal blew the viking horn (Tri-Valley School is home to the Viking Warriors). The sound sent the spelling champion into a startled jump.
The winners circle was complete, along with third-place speller Selena Reifler. Those three will compete at the regional Interior Spelling Bee contest early next month.