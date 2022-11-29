Fifty Fairbanks area seniors may soon be dropped from the Meals on Wheels programs due to a reduced budget for the next three years. The Fairbanks Senior Center said it will have to eliminate Meals on Wheels services to Delta Junction seniors beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
The program’s budget was cut by $130,000 for the next three years, according to the Fairbanks Senior Center. A proposed increase for seniors in the state budget also did not materialize, contributing to the shortfall.
“Without additional funding, 50 more income-challenged and fragile seniors in the Fairbanks area on the Meals on Wheels program may have to make choices between eating, staying warm or stopping medications their lives depend upon,” the Fairbanks Senior Center said.
Meals on Wheels is a longtime program that provides nutritious meals to senior citizens still living in their homes. The service allows these seniors to continue to live independently in their own home.
Without additional grant funding or private donations, the 74,000 meals prepared annually will drop to 55,000 meals.
Meals on Wheels is more than just a meal.
“It is a wellness check, a lifeline for services and a smile of love for the pioneers who built our beautiful community to ensure that they are important, safe and not forgotten,” said Darlene Supplee, executive director of the Fairbanks Senior Center.
The need is only growing. More seniors need the service, but the funding is not available to help them all.
Meals on Wheels serves more than 74,000 meals, thanks to 8,000 hours of volunteer service. Covid-19 raised the numbers, and a year ago, 80 new seniors signed on, so the program went from 150 meals to 230 meals every day. Meals on Wheels also served four seniors in Delta Junction, and 17 elders through a partnership with the Fairbanks Native Association. The program also sent 105 frozen meals, once a week, to 15 clients (seven meals each) in outlying areas of the community including Chena Hot Spring Road and Farmer’s Loop.
Three years ago, a senior needs assessment forecast that, at the current rate, the local elderly population will double or even triple in some areas over the next 10 years.
More than half of seniors age 80 and older live in the city of Fairbanks. The senior population continues to boom, and there are only 250 nursing homes and assisted living beds in the Fairbanks area to serve nearly 18,200 seniors. That number is expected to grow to 21,000 over the next 15 years.
The longer a senior can live independently, the better it is for everyone. Meals on Wheels helps makes that possible. Fairbanks Senior Center calls it the “aging in place” movement, supporting seniors staying in their own homes.
It is estimated that the annual cost for a nursing home is $378,000. A home-based waiver program costs about $5,720 a year. Fairbanks has the highest cost of assisted living in Alaska. Successful aging in place provides significant savings.
The Fairbanks Senior Center has a couple fundraisers focusing on this issue. The first is the Fairbanks Senior Center’s 2022 Annual Year-End Giving Campaign Freezing Out Senior Hunger. All donations are tax-deductible.
Today, the Fairbanks Senior Center launches Giving Tuesday. The Senior Center will happily accept donated food items like packaged cookies, fruit — apples, oranges and pears — and/or bulk snack items from Costco.
Call the senior center at 907-452-1735.