Fifty Fairbanks area seniors may soon be dropped from the Meals on Wheels programs due to a reduced budget for the next three years. The Fairbanks Senior Center said it will have to eliminate Meals on Wheels services to Delta Junction seniors beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

The program’s budget was cut by $130,000 for the next three years, according to the Fairbanks Senior Center. A proposed increase for seniors in the state budget also did not materialize, contributing to the shortfall.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.