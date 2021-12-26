Sometimes all it takes is an organizer to turn good intentions into good deeds. One of those organizers is Teisha Simmons although she will quickly tell you that all she does is put out the word when there is a need. Volunteers answer that plea and make good things happen.
This month, those volunteers put together 19 holiday stockings filled with gifts for women at the Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living. Volunteers also fed as many as 66 homeless people, personally delivering plates of warm Christmas meals to the homeless, outside where they huddled trying to stay warm in winter weather.
Simmons said she recently became more aware of the plight of victims of domestic violence after taking a class at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The recent release of a streaming dramatic series called “MAID” brought the issue of domestic violence to the forefront.
“I thought I would try to harness this awareness and energy,” she said. “People always have a heart for women struggling.”
A few months ago, she inquired on Facebook whether anyone wanted to pitch in to help women dealing with domestic violence. The response, she said, was tremendous. She didn’t personally know many of the people who offered help.
She reached out to the shelter, which provided a list of items that would be useful to women staying there, she said.
“We covered every item on that list for 14 women,” she added.
With generous donations from her post on Facebook, the group purchased pottery mugs, local honey, tea bags, hats, gloves, scarves, skin care products and more. She expected minimal donations, but the group ended up raising more than $750, so women at the shelter also received fryers and Instapots.
As Christmas approached, the number of women needing help increased to 19.
“I kind of knew the number would go up,” Simmons said.
A group of five volunteers assembled and delivered 19 stockings filled to the brim for Christmas.
“Oftentimes there are women with children in the shelter,” Simmons said. “We wanted to make sure the moms were able to feel loved and spoiled, rather than focusing on just the kids. We really wanted to focus on just the moms.”
Each stocking included an inspirational message called “Dear Brave Girl” commending them for being courageous.
“It’s really powerful and we wanted to make sure we shared an empowering message,” Simmons said. “Not that we felt sorry for them. We see them, we love them, we support them and we are proud of them.”
Personal delivery
As many as 66 homeless people in Fairbanks got a special surprise this week — a warm Christmas meal personally delivered by volunteers as part of the street outreach program.
Simmons said she was inspired many years ago to help with the program after meeting Billie Kassel, a strong advocate for showing kindness to the homeless in Fairbanks. This year, Simmons helped organize the street outreach Christmas meal despite worrying she was asking for too much from volunteers.
“I posted on Facebook a few days before the dinner and within 45 minutes, we had everything covered,” she said.
St. Matthews Episcopal Church provided the headquarters so food could stay warm pending delivery. On delivery day, cooked turkey, hams, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and homemade rolls were delivered to the church, where volunteers prepared plates and kept them warm.
“It’s not about the food,” Simmons said. “It’s about people feeling valued and loved. I don’t think anybody ever said, ‘I want to be homeless.’”
Enjoying a specially prepared Christmas meal helps with that, she said.
Volunteers delivering plates of food say recipients are often suspicious at first, then overcome with surprise and gratitude.
“Every single bit of it makes a big difference,” Simmons said.
Helping these programs happen are the highlight of her holiday. Maybe they are even a step toward helping to take away the stigma of being homeless.
“I wish people could know the stories behind the faces out there,” she said. “A lot of people never had the opportunity to heal their grief or trauma and they are carrying a heavy, heavy experience. To me, homelessness is a symptom of deep hurt.”
These warm Christmas meals provide comfort in a small way, she said.