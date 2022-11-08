How many students does it take to write a song with the band Making Movies?
On Monday, at the latest school show in Hering Auditorium, that magic number was more than 700. If the happy dancing and big smiles were any indication, the collaboration was a huge success.
School shows are back and in person, following a long hiatus after the onset of the Covid pandemic. These shows, for students only, are a way to introduce area students to music and culture that they may not otherwise ever be exposed to.
They are organized through the Fairbanks Arts & Cultural Education (FACE) Committee and Fairbanks Arts Association (FAA) to enrich the experiences of students in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District. FAA partners with local arts organizations to provide these daytime performances for students. Each performance is 60 minutes long, with 45 minutes of performing time.
Each performance does more than expose students to that genre of music. It is provides a unique educational experience.
On Monday, 739 students from 15 different schools learned about Panama, birth country of Making Movies band members Enrique Chi and Diego Chi. They were both born in Panama but raised in Kansas City. The other band members include percussionist Juan-Carlos Chaurand of Mexico and drummer Duncan Burnett of Kansas City.
The four musicians perform classic rock with African-derived percussion and styles like rumba, merengue, mambo and cumbia. As far as students were concerned, it was a beat that made it easy to throw up their arms and even do a little head banging.
Band members encouraged young audience members to get up and move. The same thing happened at their concert on Saturday, Nov. 5, with an audience primarily of adults. One longtime FCA show observer said he couldn’t remember the last time almost the entire audience was on its feet for such an extended period of time.
For students at the school show, dancing to the music was a big hit. So was the opportunity to write a song with the band, based on the tune to “La Bamba.” This is a popular Mexican folk song, originally from the state of Veracruz, made popular by Ritchie Valens, one of the first Latinos in rock-n-roll. The song is best known from his 1958 adaptation, a Top 40 hit on the U.S. music charts.
With that familiar tune in mind, students shouted out their own ideas for a new song based on Fairbanks and rock-n-roll. They yelled out phrases like “the hills and the mountains,” “the snow,” and “I scream.” Of course, screaming might have been their favorite part.
Band members wrote all the students’ ideas on a giant board and created new lyrics from them. When they performed the new song, the crowd went wild.
“If we all raise our voices together, we can change the world,” said band member Enrique Chi.
Writing this song, he said, is just one way they could use their own talents to make something beautiful.
This year, FAA is working with Fairbanks Concert Association, Fairbanks Drama Association and Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra to offer 10 school performances for area students.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.