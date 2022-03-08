Graduating high school seniors still have time to apply for scholarships through the Fairbanks Retired Teachers Association, the Alaska Community Foundation and Kids Vote.
The retired teachers group offers three $2,000 scholarships to qualifying graduating seniors from any Fairbanks public high school. The due date is March 15, and awards will be announced in late April. The application must be filled out and mailed to FRTA, P.O. Box 81071, Fairbanks, AK 99708. Applications are available through high school counseling offices and online at akfrta.weebly.com/packets.html.
The Don DeWitt scholarship program, administered by the Alaska Community Foundation, offers two $2,500 scholarships. Apply online at alaskacf.org/funds/don-dewitt-scholarship-fund. Questions? Call Judy Rae Smith at 907 455-6860.
Civic-minded high school seniors from the Interior who graduate in spring 2022 can apply for a $500 scholarship though Kids Voting North America. The group will award up to four $500 scholarships in April. Applications are due March 21. To learn about the scholarship, selection criteria and download an application, go to www.k12northstar.org/kidsvoting.
Canned food drive
Small businesses made a big difference when they supported a canned food drive for the Fairbanks Community Food Bank in February.
Forty-three businesses helped the campaign surpass its goal of 1,500 cans by donating 2,365 cans of food.
“It was so much fun,” said Geoff Welch of Date-Line Digital Printing, who lead the canned food drive. “We believe that small businesses contribute tremendous value to our community and they sure proved us right. If we do a little, a lot gets done.”
“Not everyone can write a $10,000 sponsorship check,” Welch said. “But each of us make really important contributions to the fabric of Fairbanks, and I’d really like to reinforce the value these smaller enterprises contribute by symbolically inviting each of them to make a small contribution that makes a big impact.”
