Four $2,000 scholarships are offered this year through the American Association of University Women (AAUW) due to generous member donations after traditional fundraising for had to be canceled due to Covid.
Usually, AAUW sponsors a local house tour but that had to be canceled in 2021 and again this year. However, donations from members allowed the scholarship program to not only continue but to increase.
This program is a little different from others. Scholarships are not for new high school graduates. Instead, they are for women who are returning to school after a break or to change or advance their careers. The scholarships are restricted to women who reside in Interior Alaska, north of the Alaska Range.
In 2022, scholarships offered include the Ann Rhian Memorial Scholarship, the Nancy Johnson Memorial Scholarship and new this year the Barbara Matthews Memorial Scholarship and the Michelle Jean Tirrell Memorial Scholarship.
Entries must be received by March 1 and are awarded in April. Details available at Fairbanks-ak.aauw.net/scholarships.
For more information, contact Laura Lynn Walsh, AAUW scholarships coordinator, at lauralynnwalsh@gmail.com or Fairbanks-ak.aauw.net/scholarships.
Endowed scholarship
The Lathrop High School Alumni Endowed Scholarship Fund was initially created by seven graduates of Lathrop High School’s class of 1961 at their 55th high school reunion. All successful business people now, they developed the scholarship as a way to give back to their alma mater.
It began with a collection of $6,000. Last year, it reached the $50,000 level and qualified to become an endowed fund through the Alaska Community Foundation. When fully endowed, 4%-5% of the fund is granted as scholarships.
The scholarship is for students who were at one time underachieving or struggling, who later applied themselves and now want to continue their education at a university or technical school. Recipients must attend Lathrop High School for three years and have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0. They must demonstrate financial need and academic growth and be accepted at a post-secondary college, junior college or trade school in the United States.
The application period is Feb. 3 to March 17. The scholarship is administered by the Alaska Community Foundation.
Fund founders include C.B. Bettisworth, Claudia Harris, Alan Richardson, Jeff Cook, James Moran, Stefanie O’Brien and Margaret Cox Rich. The scholarship mission is “Together, all Alumni can build a meaningful relationship. Make a difference to students will to work at the next level of education. This is our Legacy.”
More information can be found at at www.ecsalaska.com/LHSAlum.