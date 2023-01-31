It’s time for graduating high school seniors to apply for college scholarships through the Fairbanks Retired Teachers’ Association (FRTA).
The group has three $2,000 scholarships for soon-to-be graduates from the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District public schools. Closing date for applying is March 15.
All five public high schools have applications available at the counselors’ offices. The applications can also be downloaded from akfrta.webstarts.com/packets. Mail the hard copy applications to Judy Rae Smith/FRTA, P.O. Box 81071, Fairbanks, AK 997008.
The Don DeWitt scholarship is also available through the Alaska Community Foundation. DeWitt was a member of FRTA. This is an online application for three $2,500 scholarships that closes on March 3. Apply at alaskaacf.org/funds/don-dewitt-scholarship-fund.
FRTA is happy to receive applications from graduating seniors needing assistance with their future educational plans.
Friday, Feb. 3, is National Wear Red Day.
The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement is calling on Alaskans to raise awareness for the fight against heart disease and stroke by adding a touch of red to their outfits on Friday. Also, tell others the significance of wearing that color.
Here are some ways to support the Go Red for Women Movement at the end of this week.
• Post a selfie or group photo on social media using the hashtags #GoRedAlaska, #GoRedFairbanks and @WearRedDay to raise awareness.
• Make a donation to the American Heart Association at WearRedDay.org.
• Learn Hands-Only CPR to save the life of someone you love.
• Join Research Goes Red, a joint collaboration between the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women and Verily’s Project Baseline to engage more women directly to participate in research. Heart disease takes the life of one in three women. Participating in research could help change that.
• Make plans to attend the Go Red for Women Luncheon fundraising event in Fairbanks on March 24.
Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women, claiming more lives than all cancers combined. The reality is more than 44% of women ages 20 and older are living with some kind of cardiovascular disease. Cardiovascular disease is also the number one killer of moms. It can pose a threat to a woman’s heart health during pregnancy and later in life.
Most cardiac arrests happen at home. Women are less likely to receive CPR from a bystander than a man. Hence, men have 23% higher odds of surviving sudden cardiac arrest than women — partly because people are afraid to touch them.
The American Heart Association’s initiative Go Red for Women is a platform designed to increase women’s heart health awareness.
