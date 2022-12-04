Decades ago, the ever-growing internet changed the course of Pam Sattler’s life. It led to her launch one of the first local online businesses in Fairbanks, ongoing for the past 20 years.
“Technology swept everyone by surprise,” she said. “Now it’s available to everybody.”
Years ago, that wasn’t the case. She had just earned a degree in applied business from UAF’s Community Technical College and planned to open her own travel agency. Then, she took another class and discovered a new world of graphic design software via computer.
“That was a light bulb moment for me,” she said. “I was blown away that you could create on a computer.”
With two young children at home, she decided to change directions and launched Santa’s Letters & Gifts in 2002.
“I wanted to start something internet-based. Then, I realized, I live in North Pole. I love Christmas,” she said. She and her husband raised two sons in the town, known as the home of Santa Claus.
“We get to live where Santa Claus lives all year round,” she tells customers on her website.
“Needless to say, we feel very qualified in delivering a small part of our community directly to your door.”
Santa’s Letters & Gifts was born. She built it all from scratch, designed her own stationery, built the website, created gift tags for ornaments, designed order forms, and started building her market.
It wasn’t easy. Her business was continually mistaken for the well-known Santa Claus House in North Pole, which also responds to children who write Letters to Santa.
As one of the first entrepreneurs with a home business in Fairbanks, she found it tough gaining a foothold locally. Other local businesses weren’t making use of the internet and social media was not the popular forum it is today. Not everyone initially bought in to the idea of a business online.
“I really didn’t want to grow into a big gift shop,” she said.
She began sharing her product with friends Outside. They shared it with other friends. She mailed regular newsletters and reminder cards through the postal service to customers before each holiday season. She attended local holiday bazaars. She placed an ad with Alaska Magazine, which proved to be productive.
Today, she has faithful customers who order from her every year for the past 15 years. One customer from Outside still doesn’t use the internet. All his business is done the old-fashioned way, and he is happy to get a postcard from Santa’s Letters & Gifts every year.
Princess Hotels in Alaska have been offering visitors her Letters to Santa packages in their gift shops for years.
Sattler evolved the online business over the years, by providing more options. For example, she added letters from Santa for teens and adults.
“A teen should still get a letter from Santa too,” she said. “I’m still a kid inside, aren’t we all? It’s like a big surprise when a letter comes to adults.”
There are letters for someone in the hospital on Christmas Day, or someone just released from the hospital, and even letters for pets.
The packages come with the letter and a special ornament and/or earrings or even an embroidery critter kit package.
“When I started I had four ornaments,” she said. “Now I have 10 wood birch ornaments. I tried to make everything custom, high quality.”
Over time, she added more and more options of packages, until it got so busy, she decided to scale back a bit.
“It was a labor of love,” she said. “I still love it. It’s creative and brings joy to others.”
Now, Sattler is ready to evolve as well. She started a new art business during the pandemic and has embraced digital art, surface pattern design, watercolors and printmaking. There’s a link on the Santa’s Letters & Gift website now to show off her latest creations.
One of her pieces was accepted into the 64th Parallel Juried Art Exhibition juried show at the Bear Gallery and her artwork is on the cover of the winter 2022 issue of Alaska Women Speak magazine. She’s taking pre-orders for her custom Alaska art tiles.
Pamela Sue Art & Designs is her newest passion, although she still loves Santa’s Letters & Gifts.
“It’s a lot of pressure doing all this during the Christmas season,” she said, of that first business. “It’s very time consuming. But that’s the nature of that business.”