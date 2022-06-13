Santa’s Helpers is gearing up this summer so the group can be ready for the big day in December. Lots of local elves are pitching in to help collect toys and donations for less fortunate families during the 2022 holiday season. Here is the initial list of Santa’s Helpers summer community events.
• June 17: Food Truck Rally at Fairbanks Youth Soccer Association fields, 1901 Wilbur St. Santa’s Helpers will collect donations and give away door prizes, which includes two free FYSA soccer seasons. All proceeds go toward assisting families with food this coming Christmas.
• July 15: Mitchell Raceway. Donate a toy for free entry to the race. Race starts at 7 p.m. at 2098 Sanduri. This event will help collect toys and gifts for kids for Christmas. Santa’s Helpers is in need of toys and gifts for both girls and boys ages 13-18.
• Month of July: Throughout July, lots of community businesses and groups are helping to make Santa’s Helpers a success in 2022.
— Mocha Moose, 1426 Cushman St., brings back its Santa’s Punch drink, a chilled blend of lotus energy, pomegranate and raspberry. For every drink sold, Mocha Moose will donate $1 to Santa’s Helpers. All proceeds go toward helping families with food for Christmas.
— ABATE (Alaskan Bikers Advocating Training and Education) plans a toy run, picking up toys at community donation spots all over town. Those locations will be announced soon. The toy run is scheduled for July 30 and concludes with a barbecue to celebrate. All the toys are donated to Santa’s Helpers.
• Book fairs with local bookstores.
— Enchanted Forest will donate a book to Santa’s Helpers for every book sold in their store at 3535 College Road, Suite 102.
— The Comic Shop, 418 Third St., uite 5B, will donate comics and books to Santa’s Helpers.
— Forget Me Not Book Store, 517 Gaffney Road, will donate 200 books to Santa’s Helpers.
• A family night to benefit Santa’s Helpers is being organized at a future Goldpanners game. Watch for details.