Santa’s Helpers is ready to accept names of Fairbanks-area families in need this holiday season. That referral time is open until Dec. 14.

Families must live in Fairbanks, Fort Wainwright, North Pole, Eielson Air Force Base, Salcha or Nenana. Apply online at Santashelpersalaska.com or call 907-457-1934.

