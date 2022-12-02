Santa’s Helpers is ready to accept names of Fairbanks-area families in need this holiday season. That referral time is open until Dec. 14.
Families must live in Fairbanks, Fort Wainwright, North Pole, Eielson Air Force Base, Salcha or Nenana. Apply online at Santashelpersalaska.com or call 907-457-1934.
Volunteers work all year to make sure no one is left out during the upcoming holiday season, and now, activity has really shifted into high gear. This community program has been ongoing for more than 60 years and originally began as Santa’s Clearing House at the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
“We are a community of volunteers keeping the Fairbanks tradition of providing food and toys to families in need during the holidays,” said Kristen Lawson, president of the Santa’s Helpers board of directors. “This tradition was started by the Snedden family in Fairbanks more than 60 years ago, and is now being continued by Santa’s Helpers, a 501(c) in collaboration with the North Star Community Foundation, Fairbanks Nissan dealers, our local community Food Bank and all the volunteers who have been involved during the rebuilding of this organization.”
Food and gift boxes will be delivered on Dec. 18 to families in need.
A lot has happened leading up to that big day and the local community has been involved from the start.
Enchanted Forest, Comic Shop and Forget-Me-Not Books donated and collected books from the community. More than 500 books will be included in gift boxes as a result. Mocha Moose promoted “Santa’s Punch” and donated $1 to Santa’s Helpers for every cup sold, donating a total of $500 to Santa’s Helpers. The Mitchell Raceway opened up one of their races to Santa’s Helpers. Entry was free if a guest donated a toy to Santa’s Helpers.
When the Fairbanks Community Food Bank is ready to pack food boxes, volunteers from True North Church help sort and box the food for each family.
A dedicated volunteer to the former “Doll Ladies” group makes blankets for recipients. She is 90 years old and still assembles themed bags for kids. Each bag contains a stuffed animal, a blanket and a book. If the stuffed animal is a horse, the book is about a horse and the blanket is horse themed. One hundred bags have been made.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board donated books to Santa’s Helpers and Stars of Gold Readers delivered the books to Fairbanks Nissan and organized them by age, for easier distribution.
Santa’s Helpers will help families in need in the city of Nenana again this season.
Alaska Waste is collecting donations to Santa’s Helpers called “Christmas Promise.” All donations with that title go specifically to buying bicycles that Alaska Waste employees put together for children in need. Last year, they donated 40 bikes and hope to double that number this year.
Durham buses will help deliver toys and food on delivery day.
Santa’s Helpers “elves” are also helping answer letters to Santa this season.
Lynden Transport will deliver food for the food boxes, from Fred Meyer East to the Fairbanks Community Food Bank. All food boxes that are left over will be donated to Effie Kokrine Charter School’s food pantry.
Walmart donated $3,000 to Santa’s Helpers and on Dec. 7, Alaska State Troopers will be at WalMart shopping for local families with that donation money.
UAF Athletics has erected a Giving Tree at the Patty Center, for donations to Santa’s Helpers. The Teddy Bear Toss is Dec. 10 at the Carlson Center. At mid-game, the audience is invited to toss stuffed teddy bears onto the ice. Those are all donated to Santa’s Helpers.
Santa’s Helpers is always looking for volunteers to sort and bag toys, answer phones, respond to Santa’s letters and more. Volunteers are also needed on delivery day to load and drive. Loaders should be at Fairbanks Nissan and the Food Bank on Dec. 18 at 9:30 a.m. Drivers will be at Fairbanks Nissan on Dec. 18 at 11 a.m.
Santa’s Helpers headquarters is at Fairbanks Nissan, Monday through Friday, 12 noon to 6:30 p.m., Saturday 12 noon to 5:30 pm. Closed on Sundays.