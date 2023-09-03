Santa visits Denali

Visitors are always surprised to see Santa Claus who usually visits the area on Aug. 25, Denali's "unofficial" Christmas.

 Courtesy Rich Welliver

Visitors to Denali expect to see moose, grizzly bears, maybe even caribou. But Santa Claus?

That isn’t usually on the list — unless it is Aug. 25. That is the day that seasonal workers in the Denali National Park area celebrate Christmas, a longtime tradition during a tourist season that compresses a year’s worth of holidays into 180 days.

