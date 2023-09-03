Visitors to Denali expect to see moose, grizzly bears, maybe even caribou. But Santa Claus?
That isn’t usually on the list — unless it is Aug. 25. That is the day that seasonal workers in the Denali National Park area celebrate Christmas, a longtime tradition during a tourist season that compresses a year’s worth of holidays into 180 days.
“It was another great Christmas in Denali,” said Santa, who surprised visitors at the Grande Denali Lodge. “There were more children this year, which was wonderful.”
Santa Claus visits the lodge right outside Denali National Park every Aug. 25. This year, the lodge offered guests Letters to Santa, for them to fill out.
“I answered them all,” Santa said.
Letters that weren’t delivered to hotel rooms will be mailed to the visitors.
According to legend the tradition began long ago at Yellowstone National Park, when a group of visitors became trapped at Old Faithful Inn after several inches of snow fell on Aug. 24. The sudden weather winter made stagecoach travel impossible. The visitors decided to pass the time by celebrating Christmas. They sang holiday carols, decorated holiday trees and treated the day as if it were a holiday.
Another legend says the holiday emerged as a way for seasonal employees to blow off steam at the end of the tourist season, and say their goodbyes fo rate year. The tradition caught on throughout the National Park Service.
That’s why today, hotel lobbies near Denali display colorfully decorated Christmas trees and seasonal workers dress up in sparkly outfits and wear Santa caps. Sometimes, ugly holiday sweaters can even be spotted. Christmas music is usually playing in the background.
Each hotel displays a sign explaining the Christmas In August celebration.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.