The Fairbanks Retired Teachers Association (FRTA) has awarded three $2,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors, and Kids Voting North Alaska (KVNA) has awarded three $500 scholarships to graduates.
Each one of the FRTA awardees is a talented musician. In fact, two of the recipients received the news during symphony rehearsals.
“I don’t think we’ve had as many musically-inclined applicants before,” said Judy Rae Smith, who spearheads the scholarship program for FRTA. “These are our wonderful applicants.”
Grace Sikorski
Grace Sikorski was a student leader at North Pole High School and a scholar. She served as president of the National Honor Society, a mentor leader in the Ignition program, captained both softball and tennis teams and was also editor of the yearbook. She has studied violin for more than 10 years and plays with her church choir.
She plans to attend Gonzaga University and has already taken advanced placement classes. She received a first place in the UAF Arctic Innovation Competition and the Principal’s Citizenship Award and honor roll. She plans to major in business administration.
John Harun-Delong
John Harun-Delong will attend Bates College in Maine and wants to study biochemistry and then become a physician, specializing in oncology. During high school, he was an activist for climate change and founded the Climate Defense League at West Valley High School. He began a recycling program school-wide and recruited like-minded students to participate. A skilled musician, he has played cello with the Alaska All-State Orchestra, All-Northwest Orchestra, Fairbanks Youth Symphony, UAF Summer Music Academy and others. He participated in Model United Nations and was a delegate on West Valley’s “We The People” team, which won the Alaska State Championship. This team will now attend the national competition in Washington, DC, later this year.
Morgan Ely
Morgan Ely plans to attend St. Olaf’s College in Minnesota, where she received a Presidential Scholarship, or Western Washington University. Her interests, in addition to music, are vast.
She was president of the Model United Nations and was a member of the National Honor Society during her years at West Valley High School. She helped establish a pen pal program for the elderly, created gift baskets and thank you for health care workers, organized a school-wide food drive, and also tutors other students. As president of Model U.N., she helped lead a trip to Washington D.C. for 30 new members in February.
A skilled musician, she focuses on percussion. She has been a member of the Fairbanks Youth Symphony, Fairbanks Symphony, UAF Wind Ensemble, UAF Percussion Ensemble and West Valley band and jazz band. She plans to major in both music and psychology. Her History Day website won a first place state award for her and her partner, as well as the Kids Voting Award for 2021. She also received a $500 scholarship from Kids Voting North Alaska.
Kids Voting North Alaska
Three students were awarded $500 scholarships by Kids Voting North Alaska. This is a nonpartisan, voter education program in Alaska’s Interior that helps students become lifelong voters.
Natasha Nicole Grant
Natasha Nicole Grant graduated this spring from Effe Kokrine High School. She plans to attend the University of Alaska Fairbanks and major in biology. Her goal is become a veterinarian.
She assisted elementary-aged children during summer camps as part of the UAF Peers Program. She also volunteered at the Fairbanks Four Welcome Home potlatch, as part of her commitment to her Athabascan heritage.
Dakota Brennan
Dakota Brennan graduated from Ben Eielson High School and plans to major in veterinary science at Utah State University. He is getting a start on his career by working at the animal shelter, with veterinarians there. He has maintained a high grade point average and has been an active participant in athletics and music.
Morgan Ely
