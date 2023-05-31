Three Fairbanks students are this year’s recipients of $2,000 scholarships from the Fairbanks Retired Teachers Association. They are Pirada Anderson of West Valley High School, and Jacob Dawley and Wilson Wade, both of North Pole High School.
Fairbanks retired teachers held a special luncheon recently to honor the scholarship winners.
Pirada Anderson graduated second in her class. She plans to become a physician, preferably a neurosurgeon.
Two years ago, a family member underwent surgery by a neurosurgeon. Pirada was so impressed with her care that she asked the surgeon if she could intern, and the surgeon agreed. In addition to her coursework aimed at advancing her career in medicine, she also tutors younger students at West Valley High School twice a week. Pirada is bilingual and speaks both English and Thai.
She also received a citizenship award from Kids Voting North Alaska to honor her as an outstanding student.
Jacob Dawley graduated second in his class at North Pole High School.
He wants to become a pilot and said he was inspired by his father, a former Air Force pilot and now a pilot for Delta Airlines.
“He is the biggest inspiration of my life,” he told retired teachers at a special luncheon to accept the scholarship. “He is the reason I am in this room.
“He was always there to push and support me,” he said. “He taught me how an airplane works. I’m excited to take that next step and follow in his steps to be a pilot.”
Jacob’s alternate plan is to pursue a career in aerospace engineering. Studying engineering, he said, is a precursor to a career in either flying or aerospace engineering. He is also an athlete, participating in five varsity sports.
He enters the honors engineering program at Oregon State University in Corvallis in the fall.
Wilson Wade graduated third in his class at North Pole High School. He has been very active in student government.
He recently received the Kid Voting North Alaska citizenship award for his outstanding work in high school.
His goal is to enrich the educational environment for his peers. In high school, he actively worked to improve the organizations in which he participated and is comfortable working cooperatively with others.
He plans a career in architectural engineering and hopes to pursue his career in Alaska.
“I hope to come back to Alaska,” he said. “I love the state. I love the people.”
He plans to attend the University of Virginia.
“It’s a lot bigger pond than I’m used to,” he said.
This summer, he will work in Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s office in Washington D.C. as an intern.
