Three Fairbanks students are this year’s recipients of $2,000 scholarships from the Fairbanks Retired Teachers Association. They are Pirada Anderson of West Valley High School, and Jacob Dawley and Wilson Wade, both of North Pole High School.

Fairbanks retired teachers held a special luncheon recently to honor the scholarship winners.

