Retired Alaska State Trooper Capt. Ron Wall thought he was going to the Fairbanks Community Food Bank for a board of directors meeting Wednesday afternoon.
And he was. He just didn’t know about the surprise award ceremony beforehand.
The event celebrated Wall’s massive efforts to support the Fairbanks Community Food Bank and offered a lighthearted look at the good-natured rivalry between Wall and North Pole Police Chief Steve Dutra. The two law enforcement leaders always try to out-do each other and their respective departments at the Alaska Peace Officers Association’s food drive for the food bank every year.
The food bank collects and distributes food to individuals and agencies.
In November 2020, just before Wall retired, he was determined that the Alaska State Troopers would deliver the most food of any police agency to the food bank. Other agencies participating included troopers, Eielson Air Force Base Security Forces, the Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center, Fairbanks International Airport Police and Fire, North Pole Police and University of Alaska Fairbanks Police.
Efforts by Wall and the troopers shattered the record, delivering 66,026 pounds of food and cash to the food bank. It beat the record that was set in 2003 during the Canned Food Day at the Tanana Valley State Fair.
There was much good-natured bantering and some sneaky fundraising going on that year as departments hid some of their fundraising efforts from competitors in other law enforcement agencies.
“Steve Dutra just sent in a check for $1,500,” Wall said at the time. “But he doesn’t know I’m going to pick up a check for $2,000 today. I’m sandbagging him, just like he did for me.”
Wall accepted the 2020 Alaska Peace Officers Association’s Member of the Year Award for the Farthest North Chapter. The Covid-19 pandemic had put this moment on hiatus until now. He also received a surprise award as 2020 Chief of the Year from the Alaska Association of Chiefs of Police.
According to Dutra, this is the first time the Chief of the Year award has been granted in decades. It recognizes his efforts in collecting a record-breaking amount of food for the food bank in 2020.
It was extra special that Wall earned it “in our hometown,” Dutra said.
He couldn’t resist adding, with a laugh, “I did mention that we whooped him in 2019 and that drove him to the 2020 success.”
“Congratulations,” he told Ron Wall. “You well deserve it.”