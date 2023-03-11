The clock that marks the winning time for the Nenana Ice Classic is fully refurbished for the first time in 70 to 80 years.
When the ice classic crew realized the clock was overdue to get a thorough cleaning, they turned to local resident Art Thompson, a former Silicon Valley engineer and Oregon college administrator who is currently a local pastor.
“One of my hobbies is working on clocks,” Thompson said. “Although most of those clocks have gears that diameters are measured in feet, not millimeters.”
“They asked if I would clean it,” he added. “So I did.”
Along the way, he learned quite a bit of history about the clock, which began with the military in 1943.
As he began working on the clock, he discovered it is quite unique.
“It’s kind of a home-brew thing,” he said. “Somebody built it but that information has been lost to the ages.”
“It’s quite remarkable and ingenious and obviously custom made by someone with access to extremely accurate machine equipment,” he said. “The craftsmanship for the device that stops the clock is unbelievable. It was made by a gunsmith or a machinist that specialized in some very, very precise work.”
He bought some similar clock mechanisms on eBay so he could try some dry-run cleaning.
“I bought a half dozen of them,” he said. “Three of them had exactly the same mechanism.”
Those are now available as spare parts for the official clock.
Thompson eventually decided to send the mechanics of the actual clock back to the manufacturer, Chelsey Clock Co., in Boston, MA.
“They’ve been in business for 120, 130 years or more,” Thompson said. “They built a lot of clocks and ship chronometers that were used by the military, the navy, that kind of thing, surveying even.”
The Nenana Ice Classic clock apparently began life as a Chelsey ship clock in 1943 during World War II. Chelsey Clock Co. keeps careful records of every clock they have ever built and had records of the clock.
After the war, the clock — or at least parts of the clock — wound up in Nenana. Thompson suspects it may have been used during the survey of the initial Nenana city site.
“They took the mechanism and the second hand, and the movement, and used it as the basis for the Ice Classic clock,” he said. “The dial for the clock appears to have been made by hand. It is hand painted. And all the intervals are marked by rivets, drilled into the metal face.
“Somebody with some pretty decent equipment had to do that to get it drilled so precisely,” he said. “The minute hand and hour hand were apparently from some other type of clock, or purchased from a watch/clock supply house.”
“They put it on a 14-inch base,” he added. “Chelsey never made a 14-inch clock, ever.”
The clock case is probably from the early 1930s or 1940s, Thompson said. It may have housed an electric clock used for bell signaling in a factory or school.
“However, it was never used for that,” he said. “It apparently never had anything else in it, other than the ice classic clock.”
“No idea,” he said. “I’m imagining it had to be somebody local. The clock just appeared out of nowhere somewhere in the late 1940s. “
There are numerous photographs of the clock from then on.
“It was a home-brew project, they made a clock that was accurate and served the purposes of the contest,” he said.
Although he felt confident he could refurbish it all himself, he sent the movement to Chelsey Clock Co , because he knew they already had all the specialized tools needed for the job.
When they learned of the clock’s purpose, those experts used special low temperature oil during the cleaning. Then, they put it in a freezer for two weeks and proceeded to test if for a month, to make sure it was working and precisely accurate in cold temperatures. They returned it with a warranty.
The long time between cleanings has not effected workings of the clock, Thompson said.
“Those movements are built like a tank,” he said. “Really, what they had to replace was not a terrible amount of stuff — some bushings, some gears that were worn.”
“It’s quite a remarkable thing to have operated all these years,” he said. “It was fascinating to work on.”
No cosmetic restoration was done. The intent was to return it to top working condition, not make it look like new. It is ready now for the 2023 Nenana Ice Classic contest.