In remembrance of Glenn Hackney it seems fitting to re-print this column, based on a poetic encounter with him several years ago. This column ran on Dec. 25, 2017.
•••
When this letter from Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reader Glenn Hackney landed on my desk, I knew it deserved a special response.
We have traded poetic letters in the past. In fact, we even discussed this same issue back in 2014, when Hackney bemoaned the appearance of a narrow flap of newsprint that ran the length of page three. It was due to the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner conserving rolls of newsprint by using up larger-sized paper rolls, despite the newspaper shrinking in size. The result was that narrow flap on the inside of page three.
At the time, I told him: “Our goal, of course, is conservation. Sorry it caused such consternation.”
Hackney is a faithful reader of the newspaper and he noticed that the flap is back. Read on to find out why.
Here is his letter:
“Subscribers moan, ‘Alas, Alack,
The Miner’s dreaded “fold” is back!’
On section one, the page is three,
From top to bottom for all to see.
Its tiny fingers reach for print,
Too puny now to make us squint.
Surely soon it’ll get some flack,
Or tobacco juice from Sourdough Jack.
Well, ‘the fold’ is here, whatever the reason,
Perhaps just a gift to suit the season.
Now I’ll put away this poison pen,
Merry Christmas all! From Grouchy Glenn.”
Here is my response:
“Dear Grouchy Glenn,
The fold is back, I wondered too
I asked so I could share with you.
The reason that the fold is back?
I got the scoop from Sourdough Jack.
The ADN had paper to sell
That didn’t fit its press too well.
It all would just be thrown away
Unless we used it every day.
And so we helped a southern friend
And now you wonder, to what end?
We bought the paper rolls to use
Adapted them, so please excuse
The fold that goes from bottom to top
There really was no way to crop.
And it will soon just go away
But I cannot predict that day.
This will help both papers now
And if you are wondering how
Just think about recycling here
My eyes, they almost get a tear
Because we all must work as one
And now the year is almost done
It makes us proud to help a peer
As we start a whole new year.
So thanks for writing Grouchy Glenn
I always love your poison pen.
It makes me put in extra time
To answer you in special rhyme.
Please let me take this chance to say
Your letter really made my day.
I hope you have some Christmas cheer
And see the fold soon disappear.”