The ever popular, long-running Relay for Life Garage Sale is happening this weekend, thanks to the ongoing efforts of Patti Benjamin and an army of volunteers.
“We are back at it again,” she said as she organized the annual garage sale for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 12; Saturday, May 13; and Sunday, May 14, at 431 Slater Drive.
She was tempted to not hold the sale this year due to a string of tragic illnesses among close friends. The sale had already been on hiatus until last year due to Covid-19. She eventually decided to move ahead with the sale for 2023.
“This is our way to fight back and do what we can to fight this horrid disease,” she said. “Lots of folks have donated some wonderful items this year. We are filling the tents and hope to have something for everyone.”
Proceeds from the garage sale are donated to the American Cancer Society.
The annual fundraiser allows Benjamin and friends to cross paths with other cancer survivors and often, some newly-diagnosed cancer patients. It’s a great place to share information.
The actual Relay for Life event takes place 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 3 at West Valley High School. Relay for Life is dedicated to helping communities attack cancer. Participants collect monetary pledges and walk laps to raise awareness and funds for the American Cancer Society. The event goes on all night because cancer never sleeps.
Relay for Life also celebrates cancer survivors. All attendees line the track during the survivor lap and cheer on survivors.
A display of luminary bags is dedicated in memory of loved ones, in celebration of cancer survivors and to show everyone affected by cancer that “we are the light in the darkness,” according to the Really for Life website.
Athletes with Special Olympics will be competing in a a number of events starting this weekend. Here’s a brief glimpse of the schedule to date:
• Swimming: Saturday, May 13, 11:30 a.m., at Westcott Memorial Pool, North Pole
• Gymnastics: Sunday, May 14, 10 a.m., at Gymnastics Inc.
• Law Enforcement Torch Run, Saturday, May 20, 9 a.m., at Chena River State Recreation Site
• Basketball: Monday, May 22, 7 p.m., at UAF Patty Center
• Track and Field: Tuesday May 23, 6 p.m., location TBD
