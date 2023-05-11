Relay for Life

The 2021 Relay for Life procession led by bagpipers makes its first lap around the West Valley High School track to honor those whose lives were touched by cancer.

Alena Naiden/News-Miner

 Alena Naiden/News-Miner.

The ever popular, long-running Relay for Life Garage Sale is happening this weekend, thanks to the ongoing efforts of Patti Benjamin and an army of volunteers.

“We are back at it again,” she said as she organized the annual garage sale for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 12; Saturday, May 13; and Sunday, May 14, at 431 Slater Drive.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.