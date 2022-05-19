The long-running and popular Relay for Life Garage Sale is back and in person after being on hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The garage sale raises money for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, set for June 4 this year at the West Valley High School track. The garage sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, at 431 Slater Drive. It will be held again the following weekend, May 27-29.
“The weather shows that it’s going to be good and hopefully folks will turn out for this great fundraiser,” said Patti Benjamin, longtime organizer.
Normally, Benjamin spearheads the Salmon Patties Team, and along with the help of about 24 volunteers, holds this garage sale fundraiser every year. This year, she joined forces with another group.
“We joined another team — Hakuna Ma Ta-Tas — and several teammates are bringing items,” she said. “We have three tents across the driveway and will be filling it over and over as we sell our treasures.”
Relay for Life is dedicated to helping communities attack cancer. Participants collect monetary pledges and walk laps to raise awareness and funds for the American Cancer Society.
The event also celebrates cancer survivors. All attendees are asked to line the track during the survivor lap and cheer on the survivors.
A display of luminary bags is dedicated in memory of loved ones, in celebration of cancer survivors, and to show everyone affected by cancer that “we are the light in the darkness,” according to the Relay for Life website.
The event is filled with music and support and inspiration. For more information see www.FairbanksRelay.com.
Really Free Market
The Really Free Market is back and will be held Saturday in the parking lot next to the Lola Tilly Commons at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
It is the 12th year for this popular free recycling event, which helps find new homes for items donated by the Fairbanks community. This event was on hiatus since 2019 due to the pandemic.
Here’s how it works: the market has a drive-up lane and volunteers will be there to help upload donations from 8-10 a.m. The market will only be open to shoppers from 10-11 a.m. After the event, unclaimed items will go to Green Star of Interior Alaska, the Closet Connection and the Literacy Council of Alaska.
Donated items must be clean, safe and usable. Clothing, sporting goods, furniture, appliances, tools, gardening equipment, kitchen and bath items, tires, toys and even toilets are some of the items that have been donated in the past.
For more, contact UAF Summer Sessions & Lifelong Learning at 907-474-7021 or summer@alaska.edu.