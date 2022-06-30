Picture this: Full-size adults furiously pedaling kid-size tricycles.
It happens every year at Nenana’s Fourth of July celebration. This year, the tricycles may outshine the people pedaling.
Longtime Nenana resident Charley Hnilicka took on the job of refurbishing the four tricycles, which are decades old, worn, scraped and very tired looking. They were donated by former city librarian Mary Harden.
“They’re heavy duty,” he said. “I was wondering where they were built.”
As he began to take the tricycles apart, he discovered that everything was metric.
“They certainly weren’t made in the states,” he said. “There was no nameplate, no numbers. But the handle grips had a little stamp on the end of the plastic hand grip.”
The tricycles, he learned, were made in Sweden and they are industrial tricycles. No cheap plastic was used to create these.
“They were well built,” he said. “Tough little things.”
That’s good, because adults pedaling during a race can be a lot harder on those trikes than kids.
Hnilicka was able to completely restore and refurbish three of the tricycles. The fourth tricycle still needs a pedal and a seat back.
“They are tradition,” he said. “They are all glitzed back up, painted, with new bearings.”
He planned to deliver them to Coghill’s General Store. They are ready for the adult tricycle race 2022, happening Monday during Nenana’s Fourth of July celebration. Festivities begin at 11 a.m.