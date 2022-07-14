Residents at Raven Landing Senior Community and the farthest north klezmer band partnered July 8 to raise more than $8,000 for Ukrainian refugees, and they had fun doing it.
Over the years, Raven Landing residents have participated in several fundraising events. They raised funds for planters at the Fairbanks Pioneer Home. They provided backpacks and school supplies at the beginning of the school year for students at Denali Elementary School. They also supported several projects through Our2Cents, including providing heating fuel oil for cancer patients one winter and raising money for an indoor garden project at the Pioneer Home.
“We all know that we thrive when we are making life better for others,” said Clarice Moore, resident service coordinator. “That theme is alive and well at Raven Landing.”
Raven Landing is a retirement community across the street from the Noel Wien Library. It provides apartments, dining and is often the site for community events.
The chef at Raven Landing is from Ukraine, so the humanitarian fundraiser took on personal meaning for many of the residents.
“It was natural for us to do a project to raise funds at this time to benefit that country,” Moore said.
Residents partnered with Almost a Minyan, the farthest north klezmer band. Musicians in the band include Phyllis Morrow, Jeffrey Rothman, Juliet Shepherd, Eric Barker, Kate Billington, Erin Janoso and Susie Halinan. They perform at fundraising efforts throughout Fairbanks.
“We help your organization or effort raise money,” said band member Juliet Shepherd, a co-organizer of the event.
The musical program featured various klezmer tunes, an arrangement of Mussorgsky’s “Great Gate of Kiev” and two original pieces. One was a new piece written especially for displaced Ukrainians. The translated title poignantly describes Ukrainians as “neither here nor there” as a result of war.
SOBA Authentic Moldovan Restaurant, located at the Second Avenue Co-Op downtown, donated desserts and other food items. Moldova borders Ukraine on the southwestern border.
Raven Landing Chef Slava Martynets created a delicious spaghetti dinner, and Almost a Minyan provided wonderful music. Residents donated to the humanitarian effort.
Teresa Thomas created a 9-foot-tall sunflower that became the fundraising gauge. By the end of the evening, $8,082 was raised and donated to RazomforUkraine.org. This is an organization that provides critical humanitarian war relief, helps evacuate vulnerable populations and advocates for Ukraine by educating about policies that strengthen and support Ukraine.
