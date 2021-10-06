The National Park Service will hold two virtual public hearings to provide information and answer questions about road improvements between miles 44 and 46 of the Denali Park Road. This is on Polychrome Pass and includes the Pretty Rocks landslide.
The meetings are set for 7-8 p.m. on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14. Both meetings will have the same schedule and format. The goal of the meetings is to identify and document specific concerns, issues and potential impacts for consideration in the development of an environmental assessment. That document will be published in January 2022, and there will be additional opportunity for public comment after that.
Join the virtual meeting using the tinyurl.com/Denali-Improvements.
Written comments must be postmarked by Oct. 29. Comment through the NPS Planning, Environment & Pubic Comment website at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/polychrome or mail comments to Superintendent, Denali National Park & Preserve, PO Box 9, Denali Park, AK 99755-0009.
The park also debuted a new webpage with details of Polychrome Pass and the upcoming project. This link also lists how to participate in the public hearing by audio only. See it at www.nps.gov/dena/getinvolved/polychrome-plan.htm.
The Pretty Rocks landslide, at Mile 45, has been an issue for several years as temperatures warm and ice inside the mountain melts. The park road closed two weeks early in 2021 for safety reasons, when road crews were unable to keep up repairing the constant slide.
The park, along with federal highways, has been looking for a longterm solution. Three options were considered: bridging the landslide, removing the upper landslide and detouring around the landslide.
Officials decided on the bridge option due to iconic viewpoints, historical character and known geotechnical challenges. Also, the rock on either side of the slide is sufficient to support a bridge, the park service said.
Apparently removing the upper landslide would only cause the slope to become unstable again in 10-15 years due to continuous exposure of the weak ash layer. So that was eliminated as a longterm solution. And placing a new road in the wilderness area would take 11-14 years.
The bridge would be a 400-foot launchable modular steel truss bridge, spanning the landslide.
The next step is to assess potential environmental impacts of the proposed project.
The improvements also address another hazardous area called Bear Cave Slump, also on Polychrome Pass. Plans call for construction of a retaining wall and shifting the roadway at that location.
“The current federal budget proposal allocates $53 million in funding for the continued design and implementation of Phase 1, which includes a bridge at Pretty Rocks,” according to the park service. “Phase 1 would require five months of excavation plus three months of bridge construction and would take approximately two years to complete.”
Traffic would not be allowed through the area during much of Phase 1, particularly during excavation. However, traffic may be allowed through some periods of the bridge construction, likely on a limited schedule, the park service said.
Although the project is expected to begin in 2023, the park is hoping to begin sooner and is pursuing contracting and funding options to make that happen.
Phase II of the project will require an additional $65 Million.