Cafe de Stir It Up just won third place and $20,000 in a national Building Resilient Businesses contest.
“It’s pretty exciting,” said owner Michaella Perez, especially since results were determined by public voting.
Perez owns Cafe de Stir It Up at 201 Old Steese Highway and the Stir It Up coffee hut on Phillips Field Road.
As a small business owner with lots of needs, it didn’t take long to figure out how to spend that prize money. She plans to give raises to dedicated employees, pay off some loans, and “tie up loose ends of Covid debt.”
Included in the third-place win is an eight-hour advisory session to help her continue growing her business. She can choose a session in one of the following areas: digital marketing, finance management or data analytics.
This contest was sponsored by Kapitus, a leading provider of financing for small- and medium-sized businesses. More than 300 small businesses submitted video entries to the contest. An initial judging round narrowed the pool of contestants down to 15 finalists, and public voting determined the winner. Voters cast 22,000 votes.
“I want to let the Golden Heart City know I’m very thankful for them,” she said. Those votes launched her into third place.
She’s also grateful to be able to serve this community. “It is an honor to be included,” she said.
She learned of the contest last April and put together a two-minute video to enter.
Perez is still hoping to get back to providing dietary snack box options for every school in the Fairbanks North Star School District, a community service that the pandemic interrupted. Schools keep those boxes available for students with special dietary needs. Stir It Up partners with Doyon and Alaska Laborers #942 to make that program happen.
Since opening in 2015, Perez has offered gluten-free, keto, vegetarian and vegan food options. She focused on that because her own son needed those food options. Stir It Up offers everything from nachos to breakfast burritos, lunch wraps and pastries that meet dietary needs and are delicious.
Grand Prize winner of $100,000 was Play Pits in Atlanta, Georgia. Second place and $50,000 went to TFTI Experience in Houston, Texas.
Stir It Up in Fairbanks won $20,000 as one of five third-place winners. Additional winners include Strands of Faith in Peral, Mississippi; Black People Will Swim in Long Island, NY; Superfit Hero in Los Angeles, California; and Freres Branchiaux Candle Co in Indian Head, Maryland.
Follow the winners at www.kapitus.com/brb.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.