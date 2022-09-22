The permanent fund dividends are here. So are the scammers.
I received a scam call recently — so have a number of my friends and Alaska State Trooper Sgt. Joel Miner of Healy.
“Lots of scams out there,” he told me. “I literally just got a text alert that my bank account was hacked and they need me to sign in with my password. Another scam.”
He offered a few suggestions to keep us all on our toes and protecting our money.
“There are lots of tips and suggestions on how to spot a scam,” he said. “Most of all, don’t trust a text, email or call that you didn’t originate.”
Best to call the source yourself, using the official phone numbers, he said.
He often uses that same process to verify his own identity to people he speaks with over the phone when they question whether he really is a trooper.
“If they want to verify, I tell them to call the Fairbanks Trooper non-emergency number and when they speak with AST Dispatch, they will connect the call back to me so people know I’m legitimate,” he said.
These scammers may represent themselves to be from your account at Amazon or the IRS, for example. Sometimes they encourage unsuspecting targets to go buy gift cards and send them photos of the cards and the card numbers. Alas, people not suspicious or not thinking clearly lose money this way.
No one legitimate will ever demand payment in the form of untraceable gift cards, he said.
Library Carnival
The Nenana Pubic Library will host a fundraiser carnival from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept, 24 at Nenana’s Civic Center. Funds are needed to pay for the library’s heating fuel, electricity, and the internet.
So the plan is to have fun collecting those funds.
The carnival will include food, games, face painting and a cakewalk with separate prizes. Books and DVDs will be on sale.
Admission is $25 for families or $5 per person.
Growing Vegetables
It’s already time to think about gardening next spring.
Terry Reichardt, in collaboration with the UAF Cooperative Extension Service, will once again teach the gardening class, “Growing Vegetables in Fairbanks.” The class begins Monday, Sept. 26, at 8 p.m. and runs for eight weeks at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Fairbanks.
Longtime master gardener Reichardt will share lots of helpful information for successfully growing vegetables in Alaska’s Interior. The call will benefit both experts and beginners.
Call the church office at (907)452-2406 for more information and to reserve your place. A $25 fee is requested but not required.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.