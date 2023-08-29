Senior citizens are healthier and happier when they live with healthy pets. That’s why the Fairbanks Senior Center is kicking off the 2023 “Pets Need Love Too” campaign in hopes of raising $25,000.

Here’s why it is important: Studies show that pets boost the physical and emotional health of seniors by lowering blood pressure, increasing “happy” hormones, lowering risk of depression and giving owners a feeling of being needed.

