Senior citizens are healthier and happier when they live with healthy pets. That’s why the Fairbanks Senior Center is kicking off the 2023 “Pets Need Love Too” campaign in hopes of raising $25,000.
Here’s why it is important: Studies show that pets boost the physical and emotional health of seniors by lowering blood pressure, increasing “happy” hormones, lowering risk of depression and giving owners a feeling of being needed.
Financial donations from this campaign will help seniors provide food, supplies and medications for their pets, so both can age at home gracefully. The funds are available to seniors age 60 and older, with incomes of $30,000 or less.
This will be the second year for the program, sponsored by the North Star Council on Aging (NSCoA), aka the Fairbanks Senior Center. The program is supported by a grant from Meals on Wheels American and PetSmart Charities. This year, however, due to a nationwide increase, the grant was reduced by $5,000. That’s where community support comes in.
Fairbanks seniors especially need help providing veterinary care for their pets.
“Veterinary care is key to a pet living a long and healthy life,” said Darlene Supplee, executive director of the Fairbanks Senior Center. “Last year we helped 25 seniors with 43 pets, supporting the gifts an animal’s love gives to our amazing pioneers. We are grateful to help our seniors love their pets.”
Along with veterinary care, the Fairbanks Senior Center would like to expand the program to provide other essential costs such as specialized food, necessary grooming and nail clipping.
Anyone wishing to help provide those services can find more information at www.fairbanksseniorcenter.org or call 907-452-1735. Alaska has the fastest growing senior population of all the states at 63%, according to the Fairbanks Senior Center. In the Fairbanks North Star Borough, there are currently 1,800 seniors age 80 or older. That number is expected to grown to more than 5,000 by 2030, an increase of 211%. As that time approaches, the Fairbanks Senior Center continues working to help these pioneers remain living independently at home. The Fairbanks Senior Center calls this an “Aging In Place Movement” that includes home modification, wellness checks, Meals on Wheels, congregate meals, socialization, exercise and educational classes, homemaker services, the pet veterinary program, and other programs that enhance financial security.To celebrate the month of “Pets Need Love Too” Campaign, the community is invited to donate pet food, supplies and medications through financial donations.
These special “Pets Need Love Too” days are designated in September:
• Sept. 4, Labor Day — Share photos of working service animals this week.
• Sept. 10, Hug Your House & Pet Memorial Day. In honor of man’s best friend, share photos of you hugging your hound(s) and photos of your pets that have passed over the rainbow bridge.
• Sept. 18, Birds & Other Exotic Creatures. Some folks are not dog or cat people, but they choose instead to own a bird or even, a lizard. The Fairbanks Senior Center is excited to see all pets belonging to seniors. Show off your leopard gecko, bearded dragon or 40-year-old macaw.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.