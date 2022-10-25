When Annabella Frazier, 10, asked if she could enter a pageant her mom said, “Oh sure. We’ll give it a try.”
The fourth-grader from Pearl Creek Elementary School entered the Miss Alaska Senior Elementary division of a pageant that also includes Junior Elementary, Junior High, High School and Collegiate divisions. The pageant was held in Anchorage last weekend.
To her family’s astonishment, Annabella won the crown and will now compete in the national pageant in Arkansas in June. She’ll make some other appearances statewide before then.
“I didn’t even know what we were signing up for,” Samantha Frazier said.
It sounds like this was the perfect pageant for a newcomer.
“This is not a winner-take-all pageant, with many opportunities to win awards and prizes without taking home the title,” according to executive director Rori Van Nortwick, on Facebook. “Our goal is to provide our amazing ladies a chance to express themselves, learn life skills and help pay for continued education.”
“If you think you aren’t the ‘pageant type’ but have thought about trying it, this is the system for you,” she added. There is no swimsuit or talent competition.
Frazier summarized the weekend succinctly.
“First there was an interview section,” Frazier said. “Then, everyone wore a fun fashion. She won that. Then everyone wore an evening gown. She won that. And then she won the whole thing.”
So now Annabella has to create a platform. She wants to spread kindness and help teach people about anti-bullying. This week, she will choose an anti-bullying book to share with younger students.
In addition, she will continue community service work at the Rescue Mission’s Clothes Closet and choose other good work — probably involving animals, her mother said.
“I don’t even know what her prize package is yet,” Frazier said. “She’s okay with just the sash and crown.”
It all started when Annabella heard a radio ad or maybe saw something on Facebook, her mother said. She agreed to let Annabella enter the pageant.
“She signed up this summer and then, had to do 10 hours of community service,” Frazier said. She volunteered at the Rescue Mission’s clothing closet.
Annabella also had to create a resume, which interviewers referred to when asking her questions.
Frazier thought it would be a fun experience for her fourth-grader. It wasn’t until they arrived at the actual pageant, held in Anchorage this past weekend, that she realized how big a deal it really was.
Annabella loved every second of it, her mother said.
She had a coach to help her practice answering interview questions.
Judges asked her to name her role model. Annabella named her grandmother who knits, crafts and creates a cute fairy garden every year.
Annabelle isn’t allowed to wear makeup herself yet, but she creates makeup portraits of friends, on paper, using eyeliner and other makeup.
It was a big deal that she was able to wear some makeup for the pageant, her mother said.
She also had a coach who helped her practice walking wearing fun fashions, an evening gown, and tiny high heels.
Her fun fashion was a blue sequined pantsuit with a large oversize skirt and her evening gown was a pink dress her mother found on eBay.
There were six girls total in Annabella’s division, from all over the state.
The entire group was genuinely supportive of each other, Frazier said.
At the pageant itself, the crowd was rambunctious.
“There were cow bells and light sabers in the crowd,” she said. “It was kind of intense.”
Annabella took it all in stride and only expressed some nerves when they first arrived.
“She just felt in her element,” Frazier said. “It was super amazingly fun.”
Annabella couldn’t talk to me herself because she was rehearsing for her role as a mouse in the Fairbanks production of The Nutcracker.
Frazier said they rushed to get back in time for afternoon rehearsal in Fairbanks.
See more about the pageant on Facebook at Miss Alaska Elementary, Jr. High, High School and Collegiate Pageant.