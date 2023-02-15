CARLO CREEK — Panorama Pizza at Mile 224 Parks Highway opens Friday for weekends, and that is welcome news for year-round residents of the Denali area and for those driving north or south on the Parks Highway.
Restaurants in the Denali Park area close their doors at the end of the summer season and usually don’t open until May, maybe April, at the earliest.
At the end of last season, the owners of Panorama Pizza did the same. They planned to expand in the Wasilla/Palmer area with a new restaurant called Panorama Pizza South. At the end of October, they were getting close to announcing their grand opening.
“We just had our final walk through the DEC for health inspection and got the all clear,” said Jessica Rinck. “We were just waiting on the final bits for our liquor license and wrapping up renovation that we were doing.
“That night, it caught on fire,” she said. “That was devastating.”
Although they were covered by insurance, the fire set back their plans considerably. Four employees from the summer season at Panorama Pizza had stayed in Alaska to help with the new venture.
“That was the hardest part,” Rinck said, since they stayed for winter employment. Ivan and Jessica Rinck helped the employees with housing and also found winter work for them.
After the Oct. 22 fire, the building manager could not predict when the building would be useable again. First, the manager thought end of December or early January. That got pushed to the end of January. The latest prediction was February or March.
“That was pushing it too close [to the opening of Panorama Pizza in the Denali area],” Rinck said.
She and her husband Ivan started entertaining the idea of opening the Denali restaurant in February.
“We figured the light is coming back, people are moving about in Denali,” she said. “Pretty soon, people will be traveling there for skiing, snowmachining. We thought we’d give it a try.”
That depended upon whether Ivan could get the water system up and running this time of year.
“He went up a few weeks ago, thinking it would take quite some time,” Rinck said. “Because we did some stuff with the lines during Covid, when we opened early, his past self set his future self up for success.”
The restaurant will now open this coming Friday, Saturday and Sunday and weekends thereafter. If business allows, they won’t close until September or October.
As for Panorama Pizza South, the Rincks are pondering whether to continue with that venture. For now, their focus is on the Denali area. The menu is being finalized this week and will be posted on the Panorama Pizza Facebook page.
“We are going to try to stay true to the menu we always have,” Rinck said.
“We feel a sense of wanting to be available to that community that has been behind us for so long,” she added. “We hope people are excited.”
Two local residents have been hired to work front of house for these weekend openings.
Just uphill from Panorama Pizza is The Perch Restaurant. It is a longtime area restaurant, previously run by Rinck’s mother. Ivan and Jessica Rinck took over operations fully in 2019. Both The Perch and Panorama Pizza are popular destinations for locals and visitors. Call Panorama Pizza at 907-683-2623.