Longtime Fairbanks artist Iris Sutton spent a full week this month sharing her love of art with 11 young people. The most unique thing about this artist-in-residence program was that it happened at the Fairbanks Youth Facility.
“They were amazing, actually,” Iris Sutton said. “They were so into it. I wouldn’t be able to walk into a high school classroom and have that much engagement.”
The Fairbanks Youth Facility is designed to house 12 residents in short-term detention and 15 in long-term detention. Over the past 15 years, according to its website, the facility has focused on community partnerships that allow detained youth to be exposed to resources that will help them succeed after they are released.
According to Diana Dillard, the borough’s school social services manager who arranged the artist visit, the students learned a lot about art and about themselves during Sutton’s visit.
Sutton’s art, from Ice Wedge Art and Farm, focuses on Alaska’s unique wildlife and landscape with vibrant and bold color and contrast. She chooses a color that gives animals personality. Bold color can show mood, experiences, environment and family connections, she said in an artist statement.
“Students learned about some art fundamentals such as shape, texture, lines and depth,” Dillard said. “They spent time practicing pencil sketching and then learned about drawing faces.”
The main project involved drawing and then painting scenes with vegetables — both above and below ground.
Artist Iris Sutton worked on her own canvas during the week so students could see her process from start to finish. Each student also painted a canvas of their own.
Like students everywhere, some excelled at certain aspects and some struggled with certain aspects.
“They all ended up coming back” and working through those tough transitions, Sutton said. “That was really powerful.”
The artist appreciated having more time than the usual two hours to work with these students.
“Seeing these guys for a week, every day, we got to get in-depth,” she said.
Students also received half a credit for participating, she added.
“Some of them really take art seriously,” Sutton said. “I think a lot of people in that room had a lot of ability.”
It was a creative loop. If they practiced, they improved, others noticed the improvement and praised the work, which encouraged the students to practice even more.
Teachers at the facility were extremely helpful and supportive, Sutton said.
“I was just really impressed with everybody’s engagement,” Sutton said. “And I was impressed with their work.”
