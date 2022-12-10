Be careful what you wish for.
That’s the message in the book “My Penguin Osbert” by Elizabeth Cody Kimmel, when a kid named Joe gets exactly what he asks for from Santa — a real live penguin.
Osbert and Joe and Santa came to life last week at the Tri-Valley Community Library, thanks to three longtime volunteers, who have performed a holiday story every season for longer than they can remember. The group was on hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Their return was greeted enthusiastically by a whole new audience of preschoolers and elementary students.
It was hard to tell who was having more fun — kids or performers. Peggy Menke, Tina Graham and Barb Walters comprise the trio who throw themselves into the self-styled production. It began so long ago, none of them can remember exactly when the tradition started.
Their homemade show always includes a surprise for the audience: dousing kids with spray bottles filled with water. As always, plenty of shrieking and laughing quickly follow the first mist.
The water is, of course, for Osbert the penguin, who is taking a bath in the story.
Barb Walters also opened up a can of sardines, Osbert’s favorite food. None of the kids wanted to take a bite, but they were happy to grab a small bag of goldfish crackers at the end of the story.
