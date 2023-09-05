Three new Memorial Trees at Raven Landing Senior Community are growing blossoms in memory of former local residents.
The three memorial trees, created by Alaska Ornamental Iron, are made of wrought iron. They stand on an outside wall of the building, facing the community center parking lot on Cowles Street. Leaves of green or yellow, inscribed with a resident’s name and the year they moved into Raven Landing are blooming, one by one, on the trees. Each blossom represents a monetary donation of at least $300 by family/friends of the deceased resident being honored.
Raven Landing operates four apartment buildings that provide independent living senior apartments, as well as the Raven Landing Community Center, which hosts community events regularly. The complex falls under the umbrella of RCF (Retirement Community of Fairbanks, Inc.), a 501©(3) corporation.
Money raised from this special project will be used exclusively to continue maintaining, landscaping and growing the future Memorial Garden area. Future plans also include building a gazebo that will be dedicated to Karen Parr. Additional fundraising will help with that project.
The program has been in the works for about a year. In addition to creating the three trees, Alaska Ornamental Iron also built a special bench, in memory of Gary Walker.
“He was a resident from the very beginning,” said Kathy Ellingson of the board of directors. “His wife Chelsea still lives here.”
The couple was known for helping anyone in the complex who needed help, she said. Gary Walker was also “quite the gardener” and loved flowers and gardening, she added. He died of covid in 2020.
“After Gary died, we felt we had to do something to acknowledge him,” she said.
Plans for the gazebo are still in early stages, but the final design will include wheelchair ramp accessibility.
Anyone wishing to dedicate a leaf to a former resident can call Raven Landing to make the arrangements. Each colored leaf already has a special spot on the trees’ master diagrams. Donors can choose the specific leaf they want to dedicate.
Three ravens are also being added to the side of the building above the trees, along with some blooming fireweed, all created by Warren Flynn, of Alaska Ornamental Iron, Ellingson said.
“He has a personal connection with Raven Landing, his parents both lived there,” she said.
His business is also responsible for a lot of the decorative fencing along the Chena River, she added.
Call Raven Landing at 907-328-5454 for additional information or to donate for a special, personalized leaf.