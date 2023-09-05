Three new Memorial Trees at Raven Landing Senior Community are growing blossoms in memory of former local residents.

The three memorial trees, created by Alaska Ornamental Iron, are made of wrought iron. They stand on an outside wall of the building, facing the community center parking lot on Cowles Street. Leaves of green or yellow, inscribed with a resident’s name and the year they moved into Raven Landing are blooming, one by one, on the trees. Each blossom represents a monetary donation of at least $300 by family/friends of the deceased resident being honored.

