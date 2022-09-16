Community members can help out some of Santa’s elves by participating in Operation Santa, a 110-year-old program run by the U.S. Postal Service.
The program provides a way for people to safely and securely adopt actual letters written to Santa Claus and send thoughtful, heartfelt gifts anonymously, acting as Santa and keeping the holiday magic alive. The program helps children and families have a magical holiday when they otherwise might not — one letter to Santa at a time.
Children write a letter to Santa Claus. Letters can be sent between Sept. 15 and Dec. 12. The letters must have a full name, mailing address (including apartment number, if applicable) in the upper left corner of the envelope.
Mail the letter to Santa Claus, 123 Elf Road, North Pole 88888. Be sure to adhere a first-class mail postage stamp or Forever stamp in the upper right corner of the envelope. This is required.
The letter travels through the U.S. mail system to Santa’s U.S. satellite workshop. The letters are opened and all personal information, except for the letter writer’s first name, is removed for safety reasons. The letter is then uploaded onto the USPSOperationSanta.com website.
On Nov. 28, the website opens and generous people around the country can read the letters and adopt them.
This is not a guaranteed gift-giving program. It relies solely on the generosity of strangers. If the letter is adopted, the letter writer could get a gift. This provides an opportunity to grant the holiday wishes of children and families in need.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.