Community members can help out some of Santa’s elves by participating in Operation Santa, a 110-year-old program run by the U.S. Postal Service.

The program provides a way for people to safely and securely adopt actual letters written to Santa Claus and send thoughtful, heartfelt gifts anonymously, acting as Santa and keeping the holiday magic alive. The program helps children and families have a magical holiday when they otherwise might not — one letter to Santa at a time.

