One person can make a difference. Joseph Stone of Healy decided to be that person this holiday season.
A member of In His Shadows Ministry, a church in Healy, the 16-year-old wondered aloud this year about the annual holiday decorations the church displayed every year. The decorations include a traditional Christmas tree, along with wrapped presents under the tree. Since it’s just a display, those presents are always empty.
“Every year we have empty boxes wrapped in wrapping paper under the tree, so I figured we could do a secret Santa type thing this year, but my grandmother helped me think of an idea to where I could do this,” said the Tri-Valley School 10th grader.
He wanted the gifts under the tree to be real gifts for real people, said his grandfather William Bailey.
Joseph and his family contacted the Fairbanks Rescue Mission, and The Door, an emergency shelter for teens in Fairbanks, and asked what they need for the people they help.
The Fairbanks Rescue Mission serves up to 200 people, primarily adults and some children. They asked for gloves, mittens, socks, bedding for twin beds and individual packets of Q-tips.
The Door serves homeless youth and runaways, ages 12-18, and houses up to 15 teens at a time. They asked for lots of gloves and mittens, hand warmers, winter coats, headphones and earbuds, books, movies, games/videos, makeup for girls and lots of socks.
The family also put the word out to the local Denali Borough community via Facebook, and response was excellent. Everything placed under the tree is now a real gift for a real person.
Joseph said he is very happy with the result. He and his family will bring all those donated gifts north early this week. He is very grateful that people receiving these donated gifts, really need them.
Luminaria Walk Rescheduled
Denali National Park’s winter solstice ski and stroll is changed to Dec. 28 from 4-6 p.m. Cold temperatures cancelled the original Dec. 21 date. Starting at the Murie Science and Learning Center (Denali’s Winter Visitor Center), visitors can ski, snowshoe or stroll along a trail lit by ice luminarias.
The event is family friendly, and trails are appropriate for all levels of ability. Hot drinks will be available.
