Walt Weese took a trip back in time on his 95th birthday, visiting the Steese Volunteer Fire Department firehouse on Steele Creek Road, a department he helped found back in 1979. He also helped form the Interior Rescue Ambulance Service.
How times have changed since that launching so many years ago. In 1979, he was one of a group of local residents who saw a desperate need for fire suppression services in the rural community. Today, Steese boasts two fire stations with firefighters, firefighting equipment and emergency medical first responders.
“It really meant a lot to him that the department has thrived in the years since he helped found it, and he especially appreciated hearing that so many young firefighters who started working there have gone on to have great careers at other departments in Fairbanks and beyond,” said his son Roger Weese, who flew to Fairbanks from Anchorage to accompany his dad on the fire station tour.
Capt. Tanya Beckley gave Weese, his son, and his daughter Lorna Illingworth a tour of the Steele Creek fire station, which now includes a second story.
“There are 10 rooms here now,” Beckley told him. Since those early days, the kitchen also expanded and a dining area was added.
Firefighters surprised Weese with a birthday cake — complete with a fire truck on top — then sat back and enjoyed hearing him reminisce about early days living in Fairbanks.
Weese came to Fairbanks in 1965. He was working for RCA on a missile tracking ship, mostly out of the Antilles, Trinidad and in the south Atlantic.
“When we ran low on fuel, we would go over to Brazil,” he said.
“Two weeks is about as much as anybody could stand.Then we’d go back out to sea.”
The ship, an old one, was finally dry docked and the company informed Weese that he would be transferred to Alaska.
“No, no,” he recalled saying. “I really don’t want to go.”
“You don’t have to go,” a company spokesman told him. “We can lay you off.”
“So I said, ‘I think I’ll go’,” Weese said.
He traveled north and worked at the Gilmore Creek Tracking Station at 14 Mile Old Steese, primarily working on hydraulics. Eventually he became the supervisor of that station.
On his way north, he stopped to visit his brother in Ft. Lauderdale. During their conversation, his brother noted that dairy farmers were selling their farms for a nice profit, as progress encroached in their area.
“I thought I’d apply that up here,” Weese said. “And buy property in the path of progress.”
Did it work? asked a young firefighter. “Yep,” Weese replied.
At one time, Weese owned 150 acres at Birch Hill.
Weese was also one of the founders of the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks, working alongside Jim Whisenhant.
“I worked with Whissy,” he recalled. “He was really an enthusiastic guy with everything he did. He swept me up with him.”
Weese claimed yet another Fairbanks First. He became the first male volunteer at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
“I worked in the emergency room on Sunday nights,” he said.
He recalled one patient, being treated after a fist fight with another older fellow.
“I really kicked his butt,” the patient told Weese, who replied, “So how come you’re in the emergency room and he’s not?”
He almost didn’t get that volunteer gig because all volunteers at that time were women and management didn’t think a man should be included. Weese didn’t take no for an answer and they couldn’t think of a reason not to let him volunteer, so they signed him up.
In the mid-1980s, Weese joined the ski patrol in Fort Wainwright.
At the age of 81, he suffered a stroke. When the doctor asked what he was doing at the time, he explained, “I was racing my 15-year-old granddaughter on a snowboard and she was beating me.”
He doesn’t like to lose, his daughter pointed out.
“You were changing lives all over Fairbanks,” his daughter told him at the end of the visit, as they headed out the door for a birthday burger.
He just shrugged his shoulders.
“I never thought of myself that way,” he replied.