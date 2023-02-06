Walt Weese took a trip back in time on his 95th birthday, visiting the Steese Volunteer Fire Department firehouse on Steele Creek Road, a department he helped found back in 1979. He also helped form the Interior Rescue Ambulance Service.

How times have changed since that launching so many years ago. In 1979, he was one of a group of local residents who saw a desperate need for fire suppression services in the rural community. Today, Steese boasts two fire stations with firefighters, firefighting equipment and emergency medical first responders.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.