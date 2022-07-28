Tom Gross, owner of Tommy G’s Meat & Sausage, feels like he is living a Cinderella story.
He and his right-hand man, Benjamin “Jamie” Steward, entered a ham in one category at the American Cured Meat Championships (AAMP), sponsored by the American Association of Meat Processors in Des Moines, Iowa, earlier this month.
As the announcer read off the names of winners and readied to announce the grand champion, they heard the words, “… and all the way from Fairbanks, Alaska ... ”
“Jamie and I looked at each other and just said, ‘No way,’ ” Gross recalled. “Both of us were getting misty.”
They earned the 2022 Grand Champion award in the Boneless Ham category.
This is the country’s largest nationwide cured meats competition. Small meat processors across the country won awards in nearly 30 different cured meats categories.
Tommy G’s grabbed the top spot in the boneless ham category at their first competition. Gross said they brought only one ham and entered only one category: Boneless Ham.
The secret to the ham’s success? Birch syrup.
Tommy G’s Facebook page touts the ham this way: “We are proud to feature 100:1 Sugarwoks 100% pure Alaskan birch syrup in our birch syrup ham, made locally in the Goldstream Valley by @sunlightfarmsak. We love collaborating with fellow local small businesses, especially when the product is this phenomenal!”
Tommy G’s opened about a year ago, providing a one-of-a-kind meat market and Italian grocery. The store prepares fresh, cured and smoked meats and meat products. At the suggestion of a colleague, they entered the national competition.
“At the time, we had only been open for 53 weeks,” said Gross, who operates the store at 3290 Peger Road, Suite C., on the back side of Black Spruce Brewing Co.
He was honored to be in the company of so many experts at the gathering.
“These people use techniques and methodology in their quest to make the best meat product in the country,” he said. “These people have been going at it for 30 to 40 years.”
“It was an eye opener for all of us,” he added. “These guys are not joking around. We listen. We don’t know everything. I was humbled the whole time we were there.”
It was during the very recent official grand opening of Tommy G’s that Jon Frohling showed Steward “the methodology of how to put that together,” said Gross, referring to the award-winning ham.
Frohling, according to Tommy G’s, is a master meat crafter from ScottPec Industries, “and the man behind many of our tasty recipes.”
“We would not be here without Jon,” Gross said.
So at the competition, when they were asked how long they had been working on this ham, Gross laughingly replied, “A month and a half.”
They knew the ham was top notch, he said.
“We were telling everybody this ham is delicious,” he said. “We can honestly say, across the counter, that it is the best ham in the United States.”