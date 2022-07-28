Tom Gross, owner of Tommy G’s Meat & Sausage, feels like he is living a Cinderella story.

He and his right-hand man, Benjamin “Jamie” Steward, entered a ham in one category at the American Cured Meat Championships (AAMP), sponsored by the American Association of Meat Processors in Des Moines, Iowa, earlier this month.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.