July is the time to think about the holidays in December.
Boxes are located around Fairbanks to collect new unwrapped toys and gifts for Santa’s Helpers, a local nonprofit that helps families in need during the holidays. Santa’s Helpers distributes toys for kids and food boxes to local families during the Christmas season.
Boxes to collect donated toys are currently at these locations: Badger Den, Chatanika Lodge, Enchanted Toys, Food Factory, Fun Center, Harley Farthest North Outpost, Ivory Jack’s and Santa Claus House.
Two car dealerships — Kendall Toyota and Seekins Ford Lincoln — are competing against each other to see who can collect the most and best toys during July. Both dealerships have partnered with North Star ABATE (Alaska Bikers for Awareness, Training & Education) and Santa’s Helpers.
The community is invited to drop unwrapped toys at any of those locations. Santa’s Helpers’ goal is make Christmas 2022 a memorable one for local families who need a little help in providing gifts for their children.
Those toys will be picked up on July 30 when North Star ABATE sponsors the Christmas in July Toy Run. Registration begins at noon at the Harley-Davidson Farthest North Outpost. Cost is $20 cash or an unwrapped toy valued at $20. The toy run begins at 1 p.m.
The community is invited to ride along, ride with their own group or join “Santa Tim” Stanton and North Star ABATE president Kent Slavik, who will lead a group ride to some of the locations, collecting toys along the way. The ride will end at about 5 p.m. at The Badger Den in North Pole. Door prize drawings and food will be available for purchase. All motorized vehicles are welcome.
All cash collected will be used to purchase toys and gifts for Santa’s Helpers, with an emphasis on gifts for teens — per Santa’s Helpers request. For more information or to make a cash or toy donation that North Star ABATE members can pick up, email mslavik33@hotmail.co or call 952-448-5500.