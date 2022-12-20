Kids teaching kids is remarkably effective, especially when the student instructors make it fun.

That’s what happened this month when North Pole high schoolers introduced elementary students at two different schools to coding. They taught computer science 101 in a way that encouraged kids to want to learn more.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.