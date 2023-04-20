Directors of the North Pole Grange plan to nominate the historic building as a candidate for the National Register of Historic Places.
“In order to do that, we need to get some documentation,” said John E. Poirrier, manager of the grange.
Part of that process will entail collecting memories from pioneers and those who have stories to share. To help facilitate that, anyone with a story about the grange is invited to come share that story — not publicly, but privately — with grange officials for purposes of the application. The first those stories will be collected from 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 28, the final day of the month an art exhibit will be open to the public.
That art exhibit, a solo show by artist Lacey Miller, is open 5-8 p.m. every Friday this month at the North Pole Grange Gallery and Studios. On Friday, April 20, the show includes a wine tasting.
Ninety pieces of art, from large to small, are on display at this show. The art includes wire sculpture, watercolor, acrylic, plaster cast, collage and stained glass. The show is entitled “Wild Side” and emphasizes the wild side of the natural world, with an occasional surprise of an even wilder side.
The grange building was initially the Eielson Area Grange #6 in the state of Alaska.
“It existed until the city of North Pole was founded, and then the grange was annexed into the city,” Poirrier said.
Now it is the only grange hall in the state. The grange hall at Two Rivers was destroyed by fire two years ago.
“We’re already recognized as a historic building to the fans,” Poirrier said. “By getting placed on the National Register of Historic Places, we are eligible for a whole new category of funds.”
Poirrier said it is possible those funds could help with necessary repairs and upgrades to the building. Those funds are not guaranteed, he noted, but it would be a new funding possibility.
He believes tourists would be interested to see the grange building, a historic log structure, often used for community gatherings.
The only other building in North Pole on the National Historic Building Register is the KJNP Radio building.
Poirrier is excited to hear grange memories from local residents. In fact, last Friday, a visitor to the First Friday art show came with her camera. She wanted to take a photo inside at the front wall, telling Poirrier that is where she got married 30 years ago.
The grange is an advocacy and service organization that promotes the well-being of families, communities and agriculture. Since its inception in 1867, granges nationwide have been an important voice in lobbying at the local, state and national level for laws benefiting rural America. The birth of the Cooperative Extension Service and the extension of free mail delivery to rural areas both came about through grange efforts.
The first Alaska grange was in Palmer. It was the only grange until Don and Alice McKee homesteaded alone Chena Hot Springs Road in 1957. The McKees helped organize the Two River Grange #3 in Two Rivers in 1960 and the Eielson Area Grange #6 (now the North Pole Grange #6) in 1961.
The chapter obtained a 55-year lease on four acres of state land south of Eighth Avenue in North Pole, along what became Grange Road. Construction began on the grange hall that fall.
The building has a daylight basement built of concrete blocks with a one-story gable-roofed structure with milled log walls above. All the building was done by volunteers, as funds for materials became available. It took several years.
Back in the 1960s, the grange hall was surrounded by homesteads. It became a community center for the area.
It has been a meeting place for Santa’s Swingers, a wedding venue, a place for church meetings, picnics and memorial services. Monthly art shows are also held.
Watch this column for more details on how you can share your North Pole Grange story.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.